Nifty Bank Outlook: Index vulnerable to selloff; Axis Bank, SBI may do well

Nifty Bank Put options distribution shows that the 41,000-strike has the highest open interest (OI) concentration, which may act as support for the current expiry.

Nifty Bank Call's strike of 43,000 has witnessed significant OI concentration and the level may act as resistance for the current expiry. Nifty Bank Call's strike of 43,000 has witnessed significant OI concentration and the level may act as resistance for the current expiry.

Nifty Bank made a high of 43,578.40, before settling this past week at 42,188.80. The banking index lost 1.86 per cent for the week, falling below its support of 50-DMA. The fall below a key support is hinting at a short term weakness ahead.

Published on: Jan 08, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
Posted by: Smriti Mishra, Jan 08, 2023, 2:10 PM IST
