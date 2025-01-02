Share market today: Investor wealth jumps over Rs 3.3 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty extend gains

Domestic equity benchmarks rose sharply in afternoon deals on Thursday, extending their gains for the second consecutive session of calendar year 2025. The surge was supported by gains in automobile, financials and technology stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack surged more than 1,000 points to hit above 79,500 level, while the broader NSE Nifty index moved over 300 points to trade above 24,050.

Such was the rise in the domestic bourses that over Rs 3.3 lakh crore of BSE market capitalisation (m-cap) was generated. Buying interest in select heavyweights such as Infosys Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd and Bajaj Finserv lifted the indices higher.

Here's a look at today's market rise in numbers:

Investor wealth jumps Rs 3.3 lakh crore

Investor wealth, as suggested by the BSE m-cap, rose Rs 3.35 lakh crore to Rs 447.79 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 444.43 lakh crore recorded yesterday.

145 stocks hit 52-week high levels on BSE

As many as 145 stocks hit their 52-week high levels today. BSE 500 stocks such as Anant Raj Ltd, Coromandel International, Eicher Motors, Firstsource Solutions, Ipca Labs, Jubilant FoodWorks, Laurus Labs, Lemon Tree, Lupin and Muthoot Finance hit their respective one-year high levels. That said, 18 stocks touched their respective one-year lows today.

2,150 stocks in the green

Out of 3,955 stocks, 2,150 stocks were seen advancing. 1,677 stocks were declining, while 128 stocks remained unchanged.

CreditAccess Grameen, Eicher Motors & Bajaj Finserv jump up to 8%

Stocks such as CreditAccess Grameen, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Oil India Ltd, Llyods Metals, Sammaan Capital, Zensar Tech and Bajaj Finance surged as much as 7.85 per cent.

Auto, financials & IT stocks among top gainers

For Sensex, the major constituents that pulled the index higher were Infy, M&M, Bajaj twins, Maruti, Kotak Bank and RIL. On NSE, 16 out of the 19 sub-indices were seen trading in the green. Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty IT outperformed the NSE index by rising 2.71 per cent, 1.26 per cent and 1.84 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty shed 0.89 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 1,782.71 crore of shares on a net basis during the previous session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 1,690.37 crore of stocks, exchange data showed.