Stocks in news: Adani Ports, SBI, Wipro, HPCL, Nazara Tech, NBCC, Route Mobile & Max Health

Indian benchmark indices gave their gains on Wednesday as the fag-end selling dragged them lower to end the day with sharp cuts. Global commodity prices turned the sentiments cautious. BSE Sensex tanked 398.13 points or 0.49 per cent, to end at 81,523.16. NSE's Nifty50 tumbled 122.65 points, or 0.49 per cent, to close at 24,918.45. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, September 12, 2024:



Corporate actions today: Shares of Acceleratebs India and Bigbloc Construction will trade ex-bonus today, while shares of Varun Beverages will trade ex-split today. Rights issue of Advik Capital will kick-off. Shares of Arrow Greentech, Bharat Rasayan, Eldeco Housing & Industries, Excel Industries, Garware Technical Fibres, VST Tillers Tractors and more will trade ex-dividend today.



Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The Adani Group firm company has signed a concession agreement with Deendayal Port Authority to develop Berth No. 13 at Kandla, Gujarat. A new subsidiary, DPA Container and Clean Cargo Terminal, will handle operations. It received the LoI in July 2024 for a 30-year concession to develop and operate the berth under the DBFOT model.



State Bank of India: The state run lender has informed the exchanges that Bank SBI Indonesia (BSBII), the overseas Banking subsidiary of State Bank of India in Indonesia has proposed to issue preference shares to PT Bank KEB Hana, Indonesia for the purpose of Regulatory compliance of meeting minimum 1 per cent of local shareholding requirement.



Wipro: The IT major has informed the exchanges that it is helping JFK International Air Terminal develop a cloud data strategy using Microsoft's Azure Data Platform. The three-year project, launched in 2023, aims to improve passenger queuing, optimize staffing, consolidate safety data, and track sustainability metrics.



Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The state-run oil marketer's board has approved two projects. The Rs 2,212 crore Visakh Raipur Pipeline Project which will build a pipeline from Visakh to Raipur and a depot at Kantabanji, aiding product movement from the Visakh Refinery and The Visakh Refinery Modernization Project's cost was revised to Rs 30,609 crore.



NBCC (India): The state-run construction company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) to collaborate to develop a prominent Land Parcel of MTNL in New Delhi. The Project is valued at Rs 1,600 crore.



Route Mobile: The promoter entity - Proximus Opal - plans to sell up to 38 lakh shares, or 6.03 per cent stake in the telecom services player through an offer-for-sale (OFS) on September 12-13. The floor price of the OFS is without any discount Rs 1,635 per share, and it will help the company meet the regulator's minimum public shareholding requirement.



Max Healthcare: The hospital chain's wholly-owned step down subsidiary ET Planners Private Limited has approved voluntary liquidation of ET Planners for consolidation of its business with its immediate holding company (Alps Hospital) which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Max Healthcare.



Nazara Technologies: The gaming company has announced an acquisition of 15.86 per cent stake in GetStan Technologies which is an esports community platform in India. Nazara will purchase the stake in STAN for Rs 18.4 crore in an all-cash secondary transaction.



Ramkrishna Forgings: The auto components maker has sold its 100 per cent equity stake in Globe All India Services to Yatra Online for Rs 128 crore, net of debt, as per the SPA terms.



GE T&D India: The power transmission company has received an order from Grid Solutions for supply and supervision of high voltage products.



Hazoor Multi Projects: The construction company has been awarded a work order from National Highways Authority of India for acting as user fee collection agency at Mulawad FP for widening to 2 lanes with paved shoulders from 4.4 km to 56 km of NH218 Bijapur Hubli section in the state of Karnataka. The value of the awarded project is Rs.2.59 crores.



Sonalis Consumer Products: The company has announced to raise funds via preferential allotment, private placement, or qualified institutional placement.