Stocks in news: HDFC Bank, Infosys, Nuvama Wealth, IndiGo, RITES, Torrent Pharma & RailTel

Indian benchmark indices settled with big gains during the trading session on Thursday amid the expiry of September series F&O contracts. BSE Sensex rose 666.25 points or 0.78 per cent, to end at 85,836.12. NSE's Nifty50 jumped 211.90 points, or 0.81 per cent, to close at 26,216.05. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, September 27, 2024:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Pulsar International will trade ex-bonus today, while shares of Sanghvi Movers will trade ex-split today. Shares of United Van Der Horst and West Leisure Resort will trade ex-dividend today.



Nuvama Wealth Management: Edel Finance Company and Ecap Equities are likely to sell a 6.4 per cent equity stake in the financial services player via block deals, suggested some media reports. The floor price for the deal may be set at Rs 6,455 per share, with a block size of Rs 1,464.8 crore at the floor price.



Infosys: The IT services company announced a strategic collaboration with Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., an American international specialty beauty retailer. Infosys Topaz will provide enterprise-scale IT efficiencies through hyper-automation to deliver accelerated business value and future-proof the business.



HDFC Bank: The private lender has sold a housing loan portfolio of about Rs 6,000 crore ($717 million), seeking to further lighten its credit load amid regulatory pressures on the industry. The portfolio was sold to about half a dozen state-controlled banks through private deals, said sources.



InterGlobe Aviation: The budget carrier's board has appointed Isidro Pablo Porqueras Orea as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, effective November 1, 2024. Porqueras will succeed Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, who will be retiring later this year.



Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company has denied claims that its product, Shelcal 500, allegedly failed a CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organization) quality test. Torrent stated that the sample seized by the CDSCO was not manufactured by the company and is, in fact, non-genuine and spurious.



RITES: A consortium of the railway firm has emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 87.58 crore from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. The project involves retrofit work in RS-1 trains of DMRC. RITES' share in the order is 49 per cent, or Rs 42.91 crore.



Piramal Enterprises: The shadow lender's subsidiary, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, has sold its immovable property comprising land and buildings in Santacruz, Mumbai, for Rs 187 crore to Shoquba Realty.



Railtel Corporation of India: The company railways has received a work order from the Rural Development Department, Mantralaya, Maharashtra, for the operationalization of the ASSK-GP project in the Konkan, Pune, and Nashik regions. The contract is valued at Rs 155.72 crore and is expected to be completed by September 25, 2025.



Indian Bank: The PSU lender's board has approved the raising of additional long-term infrastructure bonds aggregating up to Rs 5,000 crore in one or more tranches during the current or subsequent financial year. This fundraising is in addition to the Rs 5,000 crore already raised by the bank in fiscal 2025.



Systematix Corporate Services: Shareholders at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) have approved a stock split, dividing one equity share of Rs 10 face value into 10 equity shares with a Re 1 face value.



Union Bank of India: A joint forum consisting of AIUBEF, AIUBSF, UBSA, and UBIEU, representing customer service associates and office assistants, has proposed a strike on September 27. The combined membership of these unions is approximately 7 per cent of the bank's total employees. However, the majority unions, AIUBOF and AIUBEA, have agreed to withdraw the strike.



Biocon: The biopharmaceutical company has signed a licensing and supply agreement with Tabuk Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company, a subsidiary of Astra Industrial Group, to commercialize its Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) products in select countries in the Middle East.