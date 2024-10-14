Stocks in news: RIL, Adani Ports, Wipro,  HAL, JSW Infra, DMart, PNC Infra, Sanofi & GSFC

Indian benchmark indices traded in a tight range on Monday amid the absence of decisive triggers ahead of India's Q2 earnings, geopolitical concerns and macroeconomic data. BSE Sensex shed 230.05 points or 0.28 per cent, to end at 81,381.36. NSE's Nifty50 fell 34.20 points, or 0.14 per cent, to close at 24,964.25. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, October 14, 2024:

Q2 results today: Reliance Industries, Angel One, Sterling & Wilson Renewable, Alok Industries, Rajoo Engineers, Premier Polyfilm, International Travel House Ceenik Exports (India) and more will announce their results for the September 2024 quarter later today.



Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The Adani Group company has completed the acquisition of a 95 per cent stake in Gopalpur Port (GPL) from the existing shareholders of GPL.



Wipro: The IT solution provider's board will meet on October 17 to consider the issuance of bonus shares for the company.



Hindustan Aeronautics: The department of public enterprises announced that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has approved the upgradation of Hindustan Aeronautics to the 14th Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE).



Avenue Supermarts: The operator of DMart stores reported an 8 per cent YoY in its standalone net profit at Rs 710.37 crore in the September 2024 quarter. Its revenue from operations rose 14 per cent YoY to Rs 14,050.32 crore. The company's Ebitda was up 8.8 per cent to Rs 1,093.8 crore but margins dropped 40 bps to 7.6 per cent for the given quarter.



JSW Infrastructure: The infra player's subsidiary, JSW Port Logistics, has completed the acquisition of a 70.37 per cent stake in Navkar Corporation from its promoters.



PNC Infratech: The construction company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) for a project worth Rs 2,039.6 crore. The project involves integrated infrastructure development of roads 20 meters wide and above, construction of various major and minor structures and allied electrical works in TPS - 8, 9, and 12 under the NAINA project.



Indoco Remedies: The USFDA has determined the inspection classification of the Goa facility of the company as official action indicated (OAI). The US health regulator inspected the facilities at Goa Plant-II & III, L-32, 33, 34 in July 2024.



Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India: The pharma company has entered into negotiations with CD&R for the sale of a 50 per cent controlling stake in Opella, the consumer healthcare business. Headquartered in France, Opella employs over 11,000 people, operates in 100 countries, and manages manufacturing sites and four research and innovation centers.



Ashoka Buildcon: The construction engineering company has received a letter of acceptance for projects worth Rs 2,000 crore from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. The projects involve the construction of major bridges across Jaigad Creek between Tawsal and Jaigad, Kundalika Creek between Revdanda to Salav, and Bankot Creek between Kolmandla.



Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals: The agrochemical company has commissioned a manufacturing plant at Fertilizernagar, Vadodara, for the production of hydroxylamine sulphate crystal (FIX crystal). The new facility has an installed annual capacity of manufacturing 6,600 MT of FIX crystal.



Network18 Media and Investments: The media player reported a consolidated net loss widened to Rs 152.31 crore in the second quarter ended September 30 on account of investments in sports and digital assets. It had posted a net loss of Rs 119.18 crore a year ago. Its consolidated revenue from operations rose 1.6 per cent to Rs 1,825.18 crore for the given quarter.



Star Health and Allied Insurance Company: The health insurance company has issued a clarification regarding a data breach of customers, stating that its services remain fully operational without any disruption. Its Board has constituted a Risk Management Committee to handle the cybersecurity function.



JSW Energy: The energy firm's subsidiary, JSW Energy PSP Two, has signed an energy storage facility agreement (ESFA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for the procurement of 1,500 MW / 12,000 MWh of pumped hydro energy storage. The ESFA is for the supply of energy storage capacity for 40 years.



Sula Vineyards: The wine maker's net revenue in Q2FY25 dropped marginally 1.3 per cent YoY to Rs 141.8 crore, while wine tourism revenue increased 1.3 per cent YoY to Rs 12.2 crore. Its own branded revenue inched up 0.3 per cent YoY to Rs 127.2 crore in the reported quarter.



Indo Count Industries: The textile player's subsidiary, Indo Count Global, has acquired a 100 per cent stake in Modern Home Textiles Inc for $11.7 million by entering into a stock purchase agreement with the stockholders of Modern Home. The acquisition will be completed by October 31.



Sudarshan Chemical Industries: The chemical player's board will meet on October 16 to consider raising funds through the issuance of equity shares via qualified institutional placements (QIP), preferential issues, rights issues, private placements, bonds, debentures, or any other method.



Easy Trip Planners: The travel company has entered into a share subscription agreement and the shareholders’ agreement for the acquisition of a 30 per cent stake in Rollins International for Rs 60 crore. Rollins operates in the wellness and healthcare industry.



Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India: Holiday Club Resorts Rus LLC (HCR Rus LLC), incorporated in Russia, has been voluntarily liquidated effective October 10. HCR Rus LLC is not a material subsidiary of the company, and its liquidation will have no material impact on the consolidated financials of the company. HCR Rus LLC has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company.



Valore Estate: The real estate company has received a letter of acceptance from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for the construction, completion, and handing over of about 13,374 affordable housing tenements under the Project-Affected Persons (PAP) Scheme on the company’s land at Malad East, Mumbai.



HMA Agro Industries: The meat company has temporarily stopped production at one of its units in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, following a routine inspection conducted by local authorities.



IL&FS Transportation Networks: The civil construction company has entered into a share purchase agreement with Axis Trustee Services (as the trustee of Roadstar Infra Investment Trust) to sell 24.35 crore equity shares of its subsidiary, Barwa Adda Expressway.