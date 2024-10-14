scorecardresearch
Hindustan Unilever, KPIT Tech & GMDC shares: 3 stocks to buy from LKP Securities

Feedback

Hindustan Unilever, KPIT Tech & GMDC shares: 3 stocks to buy from LKP Securities

An analyst from LKP Securities said that HUL has recently reversed from several key points on the daily chart and it found support just above the 100-day EMA before the recent rally.

GMDC has recently bounced back from several key reversal points on the weekly chart and found support at the 100-week EMA just before the recent rally, said the analyst.

Amid the rising volatility in the Indian stock markets in the last few sessions, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, a domestic brokerage firm has shared three stocks- Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC), KPIT Technologies Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) - from a trading point of view. The analyst has suggested to long all the three counters. Here's what the analyst has to say about these counters:

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation | Buy | Target Price: Rs 360-380 | Stop Loss: Rs 319

GMDC has recently bounced back from several key reversal points on the weekly chart. Additionally, it found support at the 100-week EMA just before the recent rally. A bullish harami reversal pattern is also evident on the daily chart. The RSI shows a bullish crossover on the daily timeframe. With this technical setup, we can infer a positive outlook, potentially reaching Rs 360-380 in the short term. Support is established at Rs 320, and a break below this level would indicate weakness.

KPIT Technologies | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,920 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,734

KPIT Tech has moved back into a bullish zone by breaking through the rising trendline on the daily timeframe. The recent rally occurred after it held above the critical 100-day EMA. Additionally, the RSI has broken out of a falling trendline. With this technical setup, we can infer a positive outlook, potentially reaching Rs 1,920 in the short term. Support is established at Rs 1,734, and a break below this level would signal weakness

Hindustan Unilever | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,050 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,665

HUL has recently reversed from several key points on the daily chart. Additionally, it found support just above the 100-day EMA before the recent rally. A strong hidden bullish divergence is visible on the daily timeframe. With this technical setup, we can infer a positive outlook, potentially reaching Rs 3, 050 in the short to medium term. Support is placed at Rs 2,664 on a closing basis, and a break below this level would signal weakness

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 14, 2024, 7:50 AM IST
