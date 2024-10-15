Stocks in news: RIL, HCL Tech, Garuda Construction, JSW Infra, Angel One, IOB, Zydus Life & CESC

Indian benchmark indices kicked off the week on a strong note and settled higher on Monday despite muted global cues. BSE Sensex jumped 591.69 points or 0.73 per cent, to end at 81,973.05. NSE's Nifty50 rallied 163.70 points, or 0.66 per cent, to close at 25,127.95 24,964.25. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, October 15, 2024:



Corporate actions today: ABans Enterprises, Credent Global Finance and Vaishali Pharma will trade-ex split today. Shares of Vaishali Pharma will also trade ex-bonus today.



Q2 results today: HDFC Life Insurance, Bank of Maharashtra, HDFC Asset Management Company, KEI Industries, Newgen Software Technologies, PVR Inox, Rallis India, DB Corp, Stylam Industries, Madhya Bharat Agro Products and more will announce their results for the September 2024 quarter today.



Garuda Construction and Engineering: The construction company will make its Dalal Street debut today. The company had raised Rs 264.10 crore via IPO, offering its shares in the fixed price band of Rs 90-95 per share with a lot size of 157 shares, which was open for bidding October 08-10.



Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate recorded a 4.78 per cent YoY drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 16,563 crore in the September 2024 quarter. RIL's total income rose 0.65 per cent to Rs 2,40,357 crore. Margins for the quarter dropped to 17 per cent from 17.5 per cent a year ago.



HCL Technologies: The IT major's Q2 FY25 net profit rose 11 per cent YoY to Rs 4,235 crore, beating Street expectations. India's third largest IT major's July-September 2025 revenue from operations rose to Rs 28,862 crore, up 8.2 per cent YoY. EBIT margin came in at 18.6 per cent, growing 149 basis points sequentially.



JSW Infrastructure: The infra company has received a letter of intent (LoI) from the Maharashtra Maritime Board for the development, operation, management, and maintenance of an all-weather, multipurpose port at Palghar, Maharashtra. The development of the port will be on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.



Can Fin Homes: The NBFCs board will meet on October 22 to consider the unaudited financial results for Q2FY25 and fund-raising of up to Rs 4,000 crore via the issuance of non-convertible redeemable debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.



Angel One: The discount broker reported a 39 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 423.4 crore, while the revenue went up by 44.5 per cent to Rs 1,514.7 crore. Its total client base increased by 61 per cent to 27.5 million, while its share in India's demat accounts increased by 251 basis points YoY to 15.7 per cent, for the quarter that ended on September 30.



Zydus Lifesciences: The drug maker has formalized a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to initiate Phase 2 clinical trials of Desidustat in patients with sickle cell disease.



Indian Overseas Bank: The PSU lender has increased its lending rate by 5 bps for overnight and one-month tenures, effective October 15.



J Kumar Infraprojects: The construction company has received a work order worth Rs 297.83 crore from Pune Municipal Corporation. The project involves the development of the Mula River from Wakad Bypass to Sangvi Bridge (stretch 1, 2, and 3).



CESC: The utility player's subsidiary, Purvah Green Power, has signed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of Deshraj Solar Energy. Post-acquisition, Deshraj Solar Energy will become a step-down subsidiary of the company.



Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The renewable energy player has received orders worth Rs 2,050 crore in the domestic market in Q2 FY25, including an order of Rs 823 crore received on October 15. It has achieved the highest-ever unexecuted order value of more than Rs 10,500 crore.



Gopal Snacks: The ethnic snack maker reported a 6.2 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 27.2 crore in the September 2024 quarter, while its revenue from operations increased 12.6 per cent to Rs 402.6 crore during the given period.



Lyka Labs: The pharma company has received product permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization of India to manufacture and market Pregabalin Gel 8% w/w in India, following the completion of Phase III clinical trials. Pregabalin Gel is used for patients with diabetic neuropathic pain.



Authum Investment and Infrastructure: The company has entered into a purchase cum shareholders agreement with India SME Asset Reconstruction Company (ISARC) to buy 79.28 per cent of the expanded share capital of ISARC.