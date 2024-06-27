Stocks in news: RIL, Vodafone, Dr Reddy's, CSB Bank, Adani Ports, RVNL, Airtel and SJVN

Indian benchmark indices managed to scale new highs on Wednesday and settled with big gains for the session. BSE Sensex rallied 620.73 points, or 0.80 per cent to end at 78,674.25. NSE's Nifty50 index surged 147.50 points, or 0.62 per cent, to settle at 23,868.80 at the close. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, June 27, 2024:

Reliance Industries: The oil-to-telecom-to-retail giant's subsidiary Reliance Jio has acquired 14.4 MHz spectrum in the 1,800 MHz frequency band for Rs 973.62 crore.

Archean Chemical Industries: India Resurgence Fund – Scheme I and Scheme II and Piramal Natural Resources are likely to sell a 10.13 per cent stake in a specialty chemical player, suggest some media reports. The floor price is set at Rs 655 per share with a deal size of Rs 818.7 crore.

CSB Bank: FIH Mauritius Investments, which currently holds a 49.72 per cent stake in the private lender, is likely to sell a 9.72 per cent stake via a block deal, said media reports citing sources. FIH Mauritius Investments is likely to raise Rs 595 crore via the block deal, where the floor price is set at Rs 352.4 apiece.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The pharma major's subsidiary Dr Reddy’s Laboratories SA, Switzerland has entered into a definitive agreement with Haleon plc and its associate companies to acquire Nicotinell and related brands.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major has acquired 97 MHz spectrum in 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, and 2,100 MHz frequency bands through the auction for Rs 6,857 crore.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the outlook of the Adani Group company to Positive from Stable and reaffirmed the ratings at BBB minus.

PTC India Financial Services: The RBI has approved the appointment of R Balaji as MD & CEO of the company effective June 26.

PI Industries: The agrochemical company has announced an offer to acquire Plant Health Care Plc for 32.8 million euros, with a strategic objective to build a differentiated portfolio of integrated solutions for sustainable agriculture.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator has acquired 30 MHz spectrum in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz & 2500 MHz frequency bands for Rs 3,510 crore

Rail Vikas Nigam: The KRDCL-RVNL joint venture has received a Letter of Acceptance from Southern Railway for a project worth Rs 156.47 crore, involving the provision of automatic signaling on the Ernakulam JN (ERS) - Vallattol Nagar (VTK) section on the B-Route of Thiruvananthapuram division in Southern Railway.

SJVN: The power generation company, through its wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AM Green Ammonia (India) for green ammonia plants.

EMS: The company has received a letter of award for survey, investigation, design, build, operate, and transfer of interception & diversion and treatment works including a 15-year O&M period at Hathras Town, UP under the Namami Gange Programme on DBOT mode. The estimated order value is Rs 119.05 crore, wherein EMS has a 26% share with the other two JV partners.

JSW Energy: The renewable energy's subsidiary JSW Neo Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, through its subsidiaries, has signed Power Purchase Agreements for wind and solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 1,325 MW comprising of 1,025 MW with Solar Energy Corporation of India and 300 MW with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.

Godrej Properties: The real estate company received a letter from the members of the promoter group, intimating that the realignment pursuant to the Family Settlement Agreement is expected to be completed in July 2024.

Ramky Infrastructure: The infra company has received a notification of awards (NOA) from PowerGrid Energy Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India, for projects worth Rs 131.2 crore in Ladakh.

Supreme Industries: The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Indian Oil Corporation for the supply of 10 kg composite LPG cylinders worth Rs 55 crore.

KEC International: The RPG Group company has secured new orders of Rs 1,025 crore in transmission and distribution, and cables businesses.

ITD Cementation India: The cement company has secured a new marine contract for constructing the Third Berth (Jetty) and specified additional works at Dahej LNG terminal in Gujarat, worth Rs 1,082 crore.

Muthoot Microfin: Sadaf Sayeed, CEO of the copany, has been appointed as the Co-Chair of Sa-Dhan, the largest and oldest association of microfinance and impact finance institutions in India. The re-election took place during Sa-Dhan's 26th Annual General Body Meeting.