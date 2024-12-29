KPI Green Energy, Garware Tech bonus shares, Redtape dividend, 2 stock splits to watch next week

The coming week will see at least five stock including KPI Green Energy Ltd and Garware Technical Fibres Ltd turning ex-bonus, three stocks including Harshil Agrotech Ltd turning ex-rights and two stocks including Getalong Enterprise Ltd going ex-split. Redtape Ltd shares will turn ex-dividend next week. A couple of stocks such as Vodafone Idea Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) will also be on investor radar after latest stock exchange filings.

Monday will see Banco Products (India) Ltd shares turning ex-bonus in the ratio of 1:1 For every one Banco Products share that existing investors hold, one new Banco Products share would be allotted. In bonus shares, unlike stock split, new shares are issued at the existing face value of equity shares of the company. The corporate action increases the number of outstanding shares, reduces free reserves and surplus of the company, increase liquidity but reduces per share ratios such as EPS and book value.

Harshil Agrotech Ltd, Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd and Pro Fin Capital Services are three stocks that would turn ex-rights on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

Wednesday will see Surya Roshni shares getting ex-bonus in the ratio of 1:1. Thursday would see the Getalong Enterprise Ltd stock getting split from face value of Rs 10 each into shares with face value of Re 1 each.

Friday would see many corporate actions including KPI Green Energy shares getting ex-bonus in the ratio of 1:2. Garware Technical Fibres Ltd will turn ex-bonus in the 4:1 ratio while Ceenik Export (India) Ltd shares would go ex-bonus in the 1:5 ratio. Shares of Inertia Steel Ltd will split from face value of Rs 10 each into shares with face value of Re 1 each. Redtape, which had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share earlier, will turn ex-dividend on Friday, January 3. The record date for determining the eligible shareholders, who would be paid dividend, too is January 3, 2025.

Meanwhile, a couple of stocks would also be in focus amid corporate announcements over the weekend.

Vodafone Idea shares will be in focus after the UK-based Vodafone Group has cleared dues of around Rs 11,650 crore or about 109 million pound that it raised against shares of Vodafone Idea (VIL), according to a regulatory filing. Vodafone Group had pledged almost the entire stake in VIL to raise the debt. The pledge was created in favour of HSBC Corporate Trustee Company (UK) for the debt raised by Mauritius and India-based entities of Vodafone Group.

Adani Green Energy Ltd said Adani Renewable Energy Forty Eight Limited, a step-down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited has commissioned a 62.4 MW wind power component of its wind-solar hybrid project at Khavda, Gujarat.

The Phoenix Mills Limited said it has formed a wholly-owned subsidiary Sparkle Three Mall Developers Private Limited, which would carry out the business of Real estate activities with owned or leased or acquired property.

Paytm said Srinivas Yanamandra, Head of Compliance, a Senior Management Personnel of the Company, who joined us in April, 2022, is moving on to pursue other opportunities. He has tendered his resignation vide his email dated December 28, 2024 and he will be relieved from the services of the company w.e.f. close of business hours on February 28, 2025.