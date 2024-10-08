Stocks in news: Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Ola Electric, Zomato, BEL, Nykaa, IRCON & Power Mech

Indian benchmark indices continued to fall on Monday amid the intense sell-off following the spike in the crude oil prices and escalating geopolitical concerns. BSE Sensex tumbled 638.45 points or 0.78 per cent, to end at 81,050.00. NSE's Nifty50 cracked 218.85 points, or 0.87 per cent, to close at 24,795.75. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, October 08, 2024:

Related Articles



Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover, a subsidiary of automaker, recorded retail sales of 1.03 lakh units for the quarter ended September 2024, down 3 per cent compared to the same period a year ago. Production during the period declined by 7 per cent YoY to 86,000 units, due to disruptions in the aluminium supply chain. Wholesales were down 10 per cent YoY to 87,303 units.



HDFC Bank: The Board has approved the sale of a 100 per cent stake in HDFC Education and Development Services to Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi) for Rs 192 crore. Vama Sundari Investments is a related party of HDFC Asset Management Company, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank.



Bharat Electronics: The PSU player company has received additional orders worth over Rs 500 crore since September 11. With these new orders, BEL has now accumulated total orders amounting to Rs 7,689 crore in the current financial year.



Zomato: The food delivery platform has granted 11,997,768 stock options to eligible employees under its Foodie Bay Employee Stock Option Plan 2014 (ESOP 2014) and the Zomato Employee Stock Option Plan 2021 (ESOP 2021).



FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The parent company of Nykaa has recorded consolidated net revenue growth of mid-twenties in the quarter ended September 2024. However, fashion consumption has witnessed subdued demand in the first half of FY25. The industry is expected to see a gradual revival in the second half, driven by the festive and wedding season.



Ola Electric Mobility: The recently listed two-wheeler player has acknowledged receiving a show cause notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) which accuses the company of violating consumer rights, engaging in misleading advertisements, and unfair trade practices.



Puravankara: The construction group entity has entered into a sale deed for the acquisition of a 3-acre, 4-gunta land parcel in North Bangalore to develop a residential project.



IRCON International: Apex Buildsys has initiated a Rs 38.7 crore claim against IRCON. The claim is being adjudicated by an Arbitral Tribunal. Apex Buildsys is a contractor for IRCON, and the potential financial implications will depend on the final adjudication of the disputes or claims.



HEG: The electrodes company has invested Rs 248.62 crore to acquire an 8.23 per cent stake in GrafTech International, a NYSE-listed manufacturer of graphite electrodes, through secondary market transactions.



Power Mech Projects: The multibagger civil construction player will trade ex-bonus in 1:1 ratio today.



Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotel chain has signed a license agreement for a 54-room hotel property in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The property will be managed by the company’s subsidiary, Carnation Hotels, and is expected to open in FY27.



Exicom Tele Systems: The board has appointed Pooja Duggal as Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, effective October 7, 2024. Preeti Dhall Pal has resigned as Vice President, Human Resources, due to personal reasons.



Hi-Tech Pipes: The pipe player opened its qualified institutional placement (QIP) on October 7. The floor price has been set at Rs 194.98 per share.



Swelect Energy Systems: The solar energy player's subsidiary SWELECT Clean Energy, has commissioned an additional 7 MW solar power plant at Pudukottai, Tamil Nadu.



Eraaya Lifespaces: The auto player's subsidiary Ebix Cash has secured a contract for providing network integration services to Punjab National Bank. The contract, valued at Rs 138.75 crore, has been awarded for a three-year period.



Zodiac Energy: The construction company has received an order worth Rs 154.27 crore from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. The order involves the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 30MW ground-mounted solar project in Gujarat, including erection, operation, and maintenance for five years.