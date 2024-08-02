Stocks in news: Tata Motors, ITC, Zomato, Maruti Suzuki India, Adani Enterprises and Titan

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Thursday as the US Federal Reserve signaled rate cuts as early as September. However, the gains were trimmed on the back of profit booking. BSE Sensex jumped 126.21 points, or 0.15 per cent, to end the day at 81,867.55. NSE's Nifty50 gained 59.75 points, or 0.24 per cent, to close at the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, August 2, 2024:



Q1 results today: Titan Company, Hindustan Zinc, Britannia Industries, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, UPL, LIC Housing Finance, Delhivery, Bayer Cropsciences, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Computer Age Management Services, Karur Vysya Bank, IDFC, Eris Lifesciences, Zydus Wellness and more will announce their results for the June 2024 quarter today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Ajmera Realty, BDH Industries, CE Infosystems, Cello World, Cipla, Coforge, Chola Finance, Divis Labs, GMM Pfaudler, Jubilant Pharmova, Jubilan Ingrevia, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, Maruti Suzuki, Share India Securities, Vedanta and more will trade ex-dividend today.



Tata Motors: The Tata Group's automajor reported a 74 per cent YoY jump in its Q1 FY25 consolidated net profit to Rs 5,566 crore. Its revenue from operations rose 5.7 percent YoY to Rs 1,07,316 crore. Ebitda increased 19 per cent YoY to Rs 15,785 crore, while operating margin expanded to 14.6 per cent for the quarter.



ITC: The FMCG major's standalone net profit increased marginally to Rs 4,917 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 7 percent YoY to Rs 18,220 crore in Q1 FY25. The FMCG Ebitda margin grew 11.3 per cent by 25 bps YoY and saw a sequential price uptick in certain commodities.



Adani Enterprises: The Adani group's flagship entity's consolidated net profit surged 116 per cent YoY to Rs 1,454 crore in the first quarter ended June 2024. Revenue from operations increased 12 per cent YoY to Rs 25,472 crore. The company will demerge its Food FMCG business in Adani Commodities to Adani Wilmar.



Zomato: The food delivery aggregator's net profit jumped 126.5 times to Rs 253 crore in the April-June quarter, compared to the same period a year ago. Its revenue rose 74 per cent YoY to Rs 4,206 crore. Ebitda for the reported period came in at Rs 177 crore, with margins of 4.2 per cent.



Maruti Suzuki: The largest carmaker of the country reported sales of 175,041 units in July 2024. Total sales for the month included domestic sales of 140,354 units, sales to other OEMs of 10,702 units, and exports of 23,985 units.



Kalyan Jewellers: The jewellery retailer reported a 24 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 177 crore in Q1 FY25. Its revenue went up 26.5 percent YoY to Rs 5,535 crore. The Ebitda of the company increased 16.5 per cent YoY at Rs 376.1 crore.



Aditya Birla Capital: The shadow lender reported a 17 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 758 crore in Q1 FY25. The company's sales increased 25.37 per cent YoY to Rs 8,832 crore.



Godrej Agrovet: The company board of the animal feed player has approved an initial investment of up to Rs 110 crore to set up a new feed plant in Maharashtra. The project is proposed to be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt.



Triveni Engineering & Industries: The sugar firm reported a 54 per cent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 30.99 crore in the June 2024 quarter. Its revenue from operations declined more than 7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,534.03 crore. Its net turnover increased by 8.6 per cent, mainly due to higher sugar sales volumes as well as improved realisations.



OnMobile Global: The telecom services provider posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 15.29 crore in June 2024 quarter. It also posted a 12 per cent YoY decline in its total income in Q1FY25 at Rs 123.7 crore. Ebitda in the reported quarter tanked 92 per cent to 0.90 per cent.



TAC Infosec: The global cybersecurity company announced that it has become the first cybersecurity company in the world to receive the ISO 17025 certification which is for the international standard for testing and calibration laboratories.



KP Green Energy: The manufacture of fabricated and galvanized steel products has received new orders from multiple clients, both domestic and international, totaling Rs 53.23 crore.