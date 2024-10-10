Stocks in news: TCS, Britannia, Adani Enterprises, IREDA, Vedanta, GR Infra, IRFC & PNC Infra

Indian benchmark indices gave up early gains and settled lower on on Wednesday, thanks to the fag-end profit booking after RBI's concerns over inflation. BSE Sensex fell 167.71 points or 0.21 per cent, to end at 81,467.10. NSE's Nifty50 shed 31.20 points, or 0.12 per cent, to close at 24,981.95. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, October 10, 2024:

Related Articles



Q2 results today: Tata Consultancy Services, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Tata Elxsi, Anand Rathi Wealth, Den Networks, GM Breweries, NB Footwear, Reliance Naval Engineering and more will announce their results for the September 2024 quarter later today.



Britannia Industries: The FMCG major has announced a further strategic partnership with Bel Group for local cheese manufacturing in India. The factory at Ranjangaon, Maharashtra, will produce 10,000 tons of Britannia The Laughing Cow cheese products every year to meet the growing demands of Indian consumers. The joint venture will invest Rs 220 crore in the plant.



Adani Enterprises: The company has opened its qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue and set the floor price at Rs 3,117.475 per share to raise a total of Rs Rs 4,200 crore via QIP route.



Vedanta: The company has canceled its board meeting scheduled on October 9 due to unforeseen circumstances.



Craftsman Automation: The auto component player has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent of the legal and beneficial interest of the total securities of Sunbeam Lightweighting Solutions and has subscribed to 24 crore optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) of Sunbeam for Rs 240 crore.



GR Infraprojects: The infra company has received a Letter of Acceptance for a project worth Rs 903.53 crore from the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Nagpur Metro Rail Project). The project involves the design and construction of an elevated metro viaduct.



Patanjali Foods: The Arbitration Tribunal has directed Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Parivahan, and Patanjali Gramudhyog Nayas to transfer 1.86 lakh shares of Patanjali Foods to Ashav Advisory LLP within 90 days. Ashav Advisory LLP must make payment to the respondents within 7 days of receiving the shares.



Indian Railway Finance Corporation: The state-run railway player has appointed Manoj Kumar Dubey as an Additional Director to be designated as Chairman and Managing Director on the board of IRFC. He is also designated as CEO of the company for five years.



PNC Infratech: The infra company has emerged as the lowest bidder in an EPC project worth Rs 2,090.6 crore from the City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO). The project involves infrastructure development of 20-meter-wide roads, construction of various major and minor structures and allied electrical works.



Rain Industries: The coal company's subsidiary, Rain Carbon, has signed an agreement with Northern Graphite Corporation to jointly develop and commercialize advanced battery anode material (BAM) used in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.



Star Health and Allied Insurance Company: Personal data, including mobile numbers, PAN, addresses, and pre-existing medical conditions of about 3.1 crore customers of Star Health Insurance, is allegedly available on a website created by a hacker identified as xenZen. The hacker claimed that Star Health's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) sold all the data, reported PTI.



Sonata Software: The IT solutions provider has announced a strategic partnership with insurance technology provider iNube to enhance go-to-market efforts for insurers in the US and UK.



Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers: The state-run chemical player has approved awarding an order worth Rs 1,000.3 crore to Larsen & Toubro for setting up a 1200 MTPD (DAP basis) complex fertilizer plant on an LSTK basis at RCF, Thal.



JM Financial: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the Tranche 1 acquisition of 42.99 per cent shareholding in JM Financial Credit Solutions (JMFCSL) by JM Financial for Rs 1,282 crore. Additionally, the CCI has also approved the acquisition of 71.79 per cent shareholding in JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company (JMFARC) from JM Financial for Rs 856 crore.