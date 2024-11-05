Stocks in news: Titan, ABB India, IRCTC, Afcons, Gland Pharma, Dixon Tech & Raymond

Indian benchmark indices were under severe selling pressure on Monday on the back of global volatility and rich valuations of the Indian markets. BSE Sensex tumbled 941.88 points or 1.18 per cent, to end at 78,782.24. NSE's Nifty50 crashed 309 points, or 1.27 per cent, to close at 23,995.35. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, November 05, 2024:

Related Articles



Q2 results today: Titan Company, GAIL (India), Mankind Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Max Healthcare Institute, Mazagon Dock, PB Fintech, Oil India, Raymond Lifestyles, Berget Paints (India), SJVN, KPR Mills, Timken India, Aptus Value Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, JK Tyre & Industries and more will announce their results for September 2024 quarter results today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Premier Polyfilm and Systematix Corporate Services will trade ex-split today. Shares of Care Ratings, Coal India, Dr Lal Pathlabs and Sasken Technologies will trade ex-dividend today.



ABB India: The capital goods player reported over 21 per cent YoY rise in profit after tax at Rs 440 crore for the September 2024 quarter ended September 30, pushed by higher income. Total income increased to Rs 3,005.05 crore from Rs 2,846.01 crore in the year-ago period.



Larsen & Toubro: The engineering major announced a strategic partnership with E2E Networks, an Indian Cloud and AI Cloud provider for adoption of GenAI solutions in India to foster a fundamental shift in the way Accelerated Computing on Cloud is used by Indian organisations.



Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: The State-run railway player IRCTC reported 4 per cent YoY growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 308 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 1,064 crore, up 7 per cent YoY. The board has announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.



Afcons Infrastructure: Marquee funds including Goldman Sachs, Jupiter India and Nomura picked up stakes in Afcons Infrastructure through bulk deals on Monday despite a negative listing at the bourses.



Gland Pharma: The pharma player reported a 15.7 per cent YoY decline in net profit at Rs 163.5 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30, 2024. Revenue from operations increased 2.4 per cent to Rs 1,405.8 crore for the quarter. Ebitda dipped 8.4 per cent YoY to Rs 297 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal, with margins contracting to 21.1 per cent.



Dixon Technologies: The electronics hardware manufacturer notified about incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary Dixon Teletech to make components for IT hardware products.



Amara Raja Energy & Mobility: The auto component maker reported a 6.3 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 240.7 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30, 2024. The company's revenue from operations increased 11.6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,135.8 crore. Its Ebitda grew 7.5 per cent to Rs 440.7 crore, with margins coming at 14.1 per cent for the quarter.



Raymond: The real estate and engineering player reported a 63 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 59.01 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal. Total income rose to Rs 1,100.70 crore during July-September period of this fiscal.



Kuantum Papers: The Board has appointed Vikram Kumar Khaitan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, effective November 5, after Roshan Garg resigned from the position of CFO, effective November 4.



Embassy Office Parks REIT: The market regulator SEBI has asked Embassy Office Parks Management Services to suspend Aravind Maiya from acting as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and to appoint an interim CEO with immediate effect. Embassy Office Parks Management Services is the manager of Embassy REIT.