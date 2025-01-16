These 5 PMS schemes delivered over 50% return to HNI investors in 2024; here’s all you need to know

Select money managers for rich investors delivered robust alpha to their high-net-worth clients in calendar year 2024, when the benchmark NSE Nifty index advanced nearly 9%. On the other hand, the broader indices Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 gained 24% and 26% respectively.

Data collated by PMS Bazaar showed that at least five PMS strategies gained more than 50% in the last 12 months. Stallion Asset’s Core Fund strategy emerged as the top gainer on the chart, delivering nearly 70% returns to HNIs in the previous year. Valcreate Investment Managers LLP’s IME Digital Disruption and Badjate Stock Shares’ Aggressive PMS schemes also surged almost 67% and 53% respectively in 2024.

Stallion Asset’s Core Fund strategy follows a combination of top-down and bottom-up approach for picking stocks and sectors. Valcreate Investment Managers LLP’s IME Digital Disruption invests exclusively in digitally native platforms that have built their dominance through network effects, potential for high growth for extended periods by addressing large addressable markets and a clear path to profitability through pricing lower and operating leverage.

As of December 2024, IME Digital Disruption held stocks such as PB Fintech, Zomato, One97 Communications, FSN E-Commerce Ventures and Info Edge India, among others. On the other hand, Badjate Stock Shares’ Aggressive strategy shares such as BSE Ltd, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Nuvama Wealth Management, Enviro Infra Engineers and Ceinsys Tech.

Investors need a minimum corpus of Rs 50 lakh for investment in PMS. Until 2019, this amount was restricted to Rs 25 lakh.

Data further highlighted that Money Grow Asset’s Small Midcap and Equitree Capital Advisors’ Emerging Opportunities also gained nearly 53% and 51% respectively during the year.

Investsavvy Portfolio Management LLP’s Alpha Fund (up 49.75%), InCred Asset Management’s Incred Focused Healthcare Portfolio (up 48.87%), SVAN Investment Managers LLP’s Velocity (up 48.81%), Ambit Global Private Client’s Alpha Growth (up 48.70%), Bonanza Portfolio’s Aegis (up 48.20%), Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company’s Founders (up 46.67%), Samvitti Capital’s PMS Active Alpha Multicap (up 46.57%) and Green Lantern Capital LLP’s Growth Fund (up 46.40%) stood among other major gainers of 2024.

While sharing his outlook for 2025, Vaibhav Sanghavi, CEO, ASK Hedge Solutions said, “Performance of equity markets in the longer term largely follows the performance in earnings growth. And within those intermediate time periods, they trade cheaper or expensive, depending on various shorter-term variables, narratives and immediate visibility on growth. As we enter 2025, we are starting with being expensive in terms of valuations relative to longer-term multiples, wherein we have borrowed some amount of future returns by more than adequate discounting.”

“From a global perspective, it appears that Trump-led US-centric policies, along with interest rates, are likely to garner substantial attention, which is likely to raise threats and create opportunities. India continues to be the fastest-growing economy in the world, struggling for growth and elevated interest from domestic investors. When we combine all these factors, we could expect 2025 to be an eventful year with higher volatility but moderate in terms of price performance,” Sanghavi said.