BSE SENSEX Sixty 65: 35, BSE SENSEX Sixty, BSE Power and Energy Index: Three new indices launched by Asia Index

Asia Index Private Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of BSE, has officially launched three new indices today. These indices are the BSE SENSEX Sixty 65:35, BSE SENSEX Sixty, and BSE Power and Energy Index.

The BSE SENSEX Sixty 65:35 index is a strategic index that includes constituents from both the BSE SENSEX and BSE SENSEX Next 30 in a ratio of 65:35. This index is comprised of 60 constituents, which collectively represent over 55% of the total free float market capitalization of all listed entities in India. The ratio is specifically designed to provide slightly greater exposure to the Next 30 constituents compared to the traditional free float market capitalization method.

On the other hand, the BSE SENSEX Sixty index consists of constituents from the BSE SENSEX and BSE SENSEX Next 30, in accordance with their free float market capitalisation.

Both indices have a base value of 10,000 and their first value date is set for June 23, 2014. They are reconstituted semi-annually and rebalanced quarterly. Additionally, there are USD variants available, namely BSE SENSEX Sixty USD and BSE SENSEX Sixty 65:35 USD.

The BSE Power and Energy thematic index tracks the performance of companies in the BSE 500 from the 'Energy' and 'Utility' sectors. It reflects the weighted performance of constituents within these sectors. Established with a base value of 1000 on December 31, 2013, the index is reconstituted every six months and rebalanced quarterly. Stock weights are determined by free-float market capitalization, with each stock capped at 15% in the index. Additionally, there is a USD variant known as BSE Power and Energy USD.

The indices are suitable for benchmarking PMS strategies, MF schemes, and fund portfolios. They can also be utilized for passive strategies like ETFs and Index Funds, and for evaluating the performance of companies within those sectors. Investors now have access to a wider range of market opportunities, enhancing their investment strategies with BSE's latest additions to its index suite.

Ashutosh Singh, MD and CEO of Asia Index Pvt Limited said: “These indices are in line with the broader philosophy of BSE group of listening to the Voice of Customer and creating products that resonate with the investors and asset managers alike. These launches are a small step in expanding our offerings and we

hope to continue bringing more meaningful products by working very closely with capital market participants.”

Top points:

1. The BSE SENSEX Sixty 65:35 is a strategy index comprising the constituents of BSE SENSEX and BSE SENSEX Next 30 in the ratio of 65 : 35 respectively.

This index can be used for benchmarking of PMS strategies, MF Schemes and fund portfolios. It can also be used for running passive strategies such as ETFs and Index Funds as well as gauging the performance of companies.

2. Launch date: October 04, 2024

First value: date June 23, 2014

Base Value: 10000

Number of constituents: 60

Reconstitution Frequency: Semi-annually in June and December

Weighting method: Capped Float-adjusted market cap weighted

Index Universe: BSE SENSEX and BSE SENSEX Next 30

Calculation currencies: INR, USD

3. The BSE SENSEX Sixty is a broad market index comprising the constituents of BSE SENSEX and BSE SENSEX Next 30 based on free-float market capitalization.

This index can be used for benchmarking of PMS strategies, MF Schemes and fund portfolios. It can also be used for running passive strategies such as ETFs and Index Funds as well as gauging the performance of companies.

4. Launch date: October 04, 2024

First value date: June 23, 2014

Base Value: 10000

Number of constituents: 60

Reconstitution Frequency: Semi-annually in June and December

Weighting method: Float-adjusted market cap weighted

Index Universe: BSE Sensex and BSE Sensex Next 30

Calculation currency: INR, USD

5. The BSE Power and Energy is a thematic index that measures the performance of companies that are present in BSE 500 and belongs to Energy and Utilities sectors. This index can be used for benchmarking of PMS strategies, MF Schemes and fund portfolios. It can also be used for running passive strategies such as ETFs and Index Funds as well as gauging the performance of companies in the aforesaid sectors.

6. Launch date: October 04, 2024

First value date: December 31, 2013

Base value: 1000

Number of constituents: 30

Reconstitution Frequency: Semi-annually in June and December

Weighting method: Capped Float-adjusted market cap weighted

Capping: 15%

Index Universe: BSE 500

Calculation currencies: INR, USD