'Easier said than done,' say netizens on finfluencer's post on making 3% daily return in options trading

A finfluencer post on the X platform on earning 3% daily return on Rs 30,000 investment in options trading has left traders confounded on the social media platform.
Neha Niharika, a chartered accountant who has over 20,000 followers on X, has on Sunday posted that capturing 5 points on Nifty will help one earn Rs 1,000 on deployed capital of Rs 30,000.
"An In-the-money CE/PE of #Nifty with premium approx Rs 150 in 200 qty (4 lots) requires Rs 30,000. We need to capture only 5 points move to make more than 3% in that trade.(Rs 5x200 is 1000 which is more than 3% of deployed capital of 30,000). Such an opportunity comes at least twice a day. But those who understand the difference between “greed” and “compounding”, are able to encash it," she posted.
The post went instantly viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. Many traders said earning 3% on a daily basis will make any trader "richer than Warren Buffett".
"Buying 150 rs option, SL has to be minimum 10 rs, by risking 10 rs you are targeting to earn 5 rs, not favourable risk reward. Trading is very easy unless you have skin in the game," said an user of X.
"One of the easiest way to burn your capital," quipped another X user.
Many users of X said consistency is the key when a trader is looking to scalp 5 points on Nifty.
Retail investor participation in the equity derivatives market jumped 500% in the three years through March, according to data from SEBI. Nine in 10 individual traders, dominated by people in their 30s, lost money in the previous fiscal year, with average losses averaging Rs 1.1 lakh, a SEBI study found in January.
SEBI has previously asked brokers to disclose risks associated while trading in derivatives prominently on their websites but is now considering stricter measures.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today