'Easier said than done,' say netizens on finfluencer's post on making 3% daily return in options trading

A finfluencer post on the X platform on earning 3% daily return on Rs 30,000 investment in options trading has left traders confounded on the social media platform.

Neha Niharika, a chartered accountant who has over 20,000 followers on X, has on Sunday posted that capturing 5 points on Nifty will help one earn Rs 1,000 on deployed capital of Rs 30,000.

"An In-the-money CE/PE of #Nifty with premium approx Rs 150 in 200 qty (4 lots) requires Rs 30,000. We need to capture only 5 points move to make more than 3% in that trade.(Rs 5x200 is 1000 which is more than 3% of deployed capital of 30,000). Such an opportunity comes at least twice a day. But those who understand the difference between “greed” and “compounding”, are able to encash it," she posted.

The post went instantly viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. Many traders said earning 3% on a daily basis will make any trader "richer than Warren Buffett".

"Buying 150 rs option, SL has to be minimum 10 rs, by risking 10 rs you are targeting to earn 5 rs, not favourable risk reward. Trading is very easy unless you have skin in the game," said an user of X.

"One of the easiest way to burn your capital," quipped another X user.

One of the easiest way to burn your capital. https://t.co/GHtI8F5oUH — Suryakant Jadhav (@options_katta) August 20, 2023

My dear inexperienced candidate, please come to the real world from daydreaming strategy. https://t.co/lgo4cO0NTw — నాగార్జున (@justNagarjuna) August 20, 2023

Many users of X said consistency is the key when a trader is looking to scalp 5 points on Nifty.

Common sense debunk: if this were true - someone would be making 3.09% everyday! Which means in less than 2 years you'd make 200 Crs starting with just 30000 bucks (!)..and after just 3 years wud surpass the wealth of top 10 richest people combined 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/5XvrtYNMjz — Milind Kolekar (@MiliSony) August 20, 2023

When I started trading long back, I also used to think like this that capturing 5-10 points is enough for a day.



And within 1 month I doubled my capital, and then the real game starts where 1 day market went against my direction and whole 1 month profit wiped out in a single day https://t.co/T9rZQeTDX8 — Kaushik (@me__kaushik) August 20, 2023

1. In option buying, it is not advisable to trade more than 5% of your capital, means overall return from your capital is 0.15%,

2. broker exchange gets rich not u. https://t.co/OTqnqK3Eno — vikram🇮🇳 (@vikraag) August 20, 2023

If someone is so perfect that he can catch 5 points in every trade then he is GOD. https://t.co/r3clVC76vv — Kapil Dhama (@kapildhama) August 20, 2023

Retail investor participation in the equity derivatives market jumped 500% in the three years through March, according to data from SEBI. Nine in 10 individual traders, dominated by people in their 30s, lost money in the previous fiscal year, with average losses averaging Rs 1.1 lakh, a SEBI study found in January.

SEBI has previously asked brokers to disclose risks associated while trading in derivatives prominently on their websites but is now considering stricter measures.