Share Market LIVE updates: Sensex zooms 1,650 pts, Nifty above 17,300; IT stocks shine

2:55 pm: Sensex rises 1,648 points to 58,054 and Nifty zooms 499 points to 17,342.

2: 16 pm: Market extends gains

Sensex zooms 1,551 points to 57,956 and Nifty gains 438 points to 17281

2:06 pm: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made Rs 186 crore with two Tata Group stocks in 10 minutes

Big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made Rs 186 crore within 10 minutes of market opening today with rise in two of his key portfolio components, Titan Company and Tata Motors. The stock of Titan Company rose by Rs 37 within 10 minutes of market opening today. Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha together held 4,52,50,970 shares or 5.09 per cent stake in the company at the end of December quarter. READ MORE

1:30 PM: Zomato shares hit all-time low!

Shares of food aggregator Zomato crashed 8 per cent to hit an all-time low of Rs 75.75 on BSE. The stock has been falling for the last three trading sessions and has plunged over 17.5 per cent in the period. Zomato made a bumper debut on bourses with the unicorn hitting the Rs 1-lakh crore market capitalisation mark. The stock opened at Rs 116, 52.63 per cent higher on NSE against the issue price of Rs 76. It slipped below its issue price today. The market cap of the firm fell to Rs 61,401.08 crore. READ MORE

1:00 pm: Market check

Sensex zooms 889 points to 57,295 ad Nifty surges 260 points to 17,103.

12:45 pm: Emkay Global on inflation

Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services said, "CPI inflation expectedly surged 6.01% in Jan’22 (Emkay 5.95%, Consensus 6%) from 5.66% (revised) in Dec’21, owing to low base effects of last year. This was reckoned by RBI governor in his speech today. He indicated that the surge in inflation may be due to statistical reasons (unfavorable base), which is not a reason to panic. The sequential moderation was seen in prices of food, except cereals and fuel, while housing and miscellaneous categories picked up pace."

12:28 pm: Vedanta Fashions stock to list on Feb 16

Shares of Vedanta Fashions, which owns the famous Manyavar brand, will make their market debut on February 16. The stock is likely to make a flat listing, its grey market premium (GMP) suggests a day ahead of opening. GMP of the stock stood at minus Rs 2 today which signals that the share will likely make its debut at Rs 864 on BSE.

12:10 pm: Ukraine crisis: Reasons behind the conflict and here's what's happened so far

The crisis between Russia and Ukraine has taken the world economy, politics, diplomacy as well as global markets by storm. The crisis prompted the finance ministers of the G7 nations to issue a joint statement underlining “massive” economic and financial consequences for Russia if it plans to attack Ukraine. “We are prepared to collectively impose economic and financial sanctions which will have massive and immediate consequences on the Russian economy,” the G7 joint statement read.



So, what is the Russia-Ukraine conflict all about?

Read here: https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/world/story/ukraine-crisis-reasons-behind-the-conflict-and-heres-whats-happened-so-far-322622-2022-02-15

12:05 pm: Sensex jumps over 750 points

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 750 points to 57,166 and Nifty was trading 220 points higher at 17,066.

HUL and L&T were the top gainers on Sensex, advancing over 2 per cent.

11:30 am: Market check

The benchmark indices were trading higher on Tuesday. Sensex jumped over 500 points to 56,948 and Nifty was trading 150 points higher to 16,995.

10:40 am: Cipla shares tank 5% in early trade

Shares of Cipla fell nearly 5 per cent today after promoters of the pharma firm sold over 2% stake for Rs 1,844 crore in a block deal. Cipla stock fell 4.73% to Rs 910.05 against the previous close of Rs 955.25 on BSE.

Cipla shares trade higher than 50 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

10:30 am: Paytm shares hit all-time low today!

Shares of fintech major Paytm tanked 3 per cent to hit an all-time low of Rs 840.05 on BSE in early trade on Tuesday.

10:00 am: Technical and Derivatives Report by Mr. Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd

On Monday, the Indian equity market started the day with a gap down amid the weakening in global markets. A strong sell-off was seen across the bourses, wherein the broader indices nosedived in the early trade and Nifty breached the psychological support of 17000 mark.

Gradually the selling aggravated, and the index plunged further to make a new low for the calendar year. Eventually, the benchmark index settled in red a tad below 16850 with a massive cut of over 3 percent.

Technically, no mercy was given to some of the key intermediate supports, and the throughout selling pressure has turned all the indicators on the bearish front. At present, the index is hovering just above the 200 SMA, any breach below the same could be seen as a sign of cautiousness. Although yesterday’s sell-off was unexpected for us, we must accept the fact that charts look distorted, and hence, the possibility of extended correction is very much on cards.

As far as levels are concerned, below 16800 there is no major support visible before December month low 16400, while on the flip side, the unfilled gap around 17100-17300 should serve as the potential resistance for the bulls. Even the volatility index India VIX has spiked up by 23 percent, indicating a rise in uncertainty in the market.

Considering yesterday’s breakdown we would have been convinced of further pain in the coming days. But since this has to do with geopolitical concerns and such issues are very sensitive as well as deceptive at times, we would take one step at a time. Hence, it is advisable to stay cautious and avoid aggressive bets until the global uncertainty comes to a halt.

9:16 am: Market opening

The benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday. Equity benchmark Sensex opened 367 points higher at 56,773.05 and Nifty jumped over 90 points to 16,933.25.

TCS and Wipro were the top gainers on Sensex, followed by Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, L&T and Infosys.

ICICI Bank and Dr Reddy were the only losers.

9:05 am: Pre-market comment by Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as trends on SGX nifty indicates a gap-up opening with 102 points gain. Asian benchmarks dropped on Tuesday as investors contemplated the implications of an imminent Russian invasion on Ukraine. The S&P 500 index closed modestly lower on Monday, largely recovering from a sharp sell-off, as the US plans to close its Kyiv embassy in Ukraine sent simmering geopolitical tensions to a boil.

CPI inflation jumps to 6.01% in January 2022, the highest in seven months. Also, Oil hit 7-year highs as the market fears Russian attack on Ukraine imminent. Deputy Governor said that banning cryptocurrency is the most advisable choice open to India. Crucial support for Nifty 50 is 16,800 while Nifty may face some resistance at 17,300.

8:45 am: Rupee update

The rupee slumped further by 24 paise to close at over a nine-week low of 75.60 against the US currency on Monday in line with deep losses in the stock markets and a stronger dollar as investors rushed for safe-haven assets amid geopolitical tensions.

Forex traders said a lackluster trend in domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.53 against the American dollar, and later witnessed an intra-day high of 75.37 and a low of 75.64 against the greenback.

8:40 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,253.70 crore on February 14, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,170.29 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:35 am: Global updates

The S&P 500 index closed modestly lower on Monday, largely recovering from a sharp sell-off, as US plans to close its Kyiv embassy in Ukraine sent simmering geopolitical tensions to a boil.

All three major US stock indexes dropped sharply after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the relocation of US diplomatic operations to western Ukraine, in a possible sign of an imminent Russian invasion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 171.89 points, or 0.49%, to 34,566.17; the S&P 500 lost 16.97 points, or 0.38%, at 4,401.67; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.24 points, or 0%, to 13,790.92.

In Asia, the Nikkei Weighted index was down 0.27 per cent and Hang Seng was trading 0.32 per cent lower. Shanghai Composite was up 0.25 per cent.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a positive note as SGX Nifty was up 75 points at 16,948.80.

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a positive note as SGX Nifty was up 75 points at 16,948.80.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Monday

Sensex and Nifty slipped to their 10-month lows on Monday, in line with weak global markets which were impacted by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Sensex tanked 1,747 points to 56,405 and Nifty slipped 531 points to 16,842. India VIX, the market's volatility index zoomed 22.97% to 22.97, signaling heightened volatility across the stock market.

Investors lost Rs 8.47 lakh crore in market wealth with the market cap of BSE-listed firms crashing to Rs 255.42 lakh crore against Rs 263.89 lakh crore mcap in the previous session.

Tata Steel, HDFC, SBI, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 5.49%.

TCS was the sole Sensex loser, rising 1.05% today.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices crashed 852 points and 1,190 points, respectively.