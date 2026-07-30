'The Odyssey' box office day 13: Christopher Nolan's epic nears ₹200 crore in India, will 'Spiderman: Brand New Day' impact its run?

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Released on July 17, The Odyssey opened to an outstanding response in India and has continued to dominate premium formats, especially IMAX screens. The film has benefited from Christopher Nolan's loyal fan base, repeat viewership, and strong word-of-mouth, helping it remain one of the biggest Hollywood performers of the year.

According to Sacnilk's tracking data, Day 13 occupancy stood at 13.9% across 5,122 shows in 496 cities, with over 1.51 lakh tickets estimated to have been sold during the day. Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai remained among the strongest-performing markets for the film.

The Odyssey has continued its phenomenal global run and has now crossed $680 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2026. According to the latest industry estimates, the Christopher Nolan epic has earned around $320.6 million in North America and $362.6 million from international markets, taking its worldwide total to approximately $683.2 million after less than two weeks in theatres.

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The Odyssey vs Spiderman: Brand New Day

While The Odyssey has enjoyed an exceptional run in India over the past two weeks, its box office momentum is expected to face its biggest test with the release of Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Tom Holland-led actioner has generated extraordinary pre-release buzz, with around 4 lakh tickets sold across PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis for Day 1 during bookings, while BookMyShow has recorded nearly 1.3 million advance ticket sales. The film has also raked in more than ₹45 crore in opening-day pre-sales and around ₹85 crore gross for the extended opening weekend, making it one of the biggest Hollywood advance booking performers ever in India, according to Sacnilk.

ALSO READ: 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' advance booking: Tom Holland's actioner sells 4 lakh tickets; may beat 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

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Featuring an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, Himesh Patel, Mia Goth, Elliot Page, Samantha Morton, Bill Irwin, John Leguizamo, and Travis Scott, the adaptation of Homer's legendary epic has received widespread acclaim for its scale, visuals, and storytelling