scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Top Story
Shares will soon list in three days’ time after IPO closure

Feedback

Shares will soon list in three days’ time after IPO closure

Reduced timeline of T+3 – instead of the current T+6 - will be introduced on a voluntary basis for public issues opening on or after September 1; it will be mandatory for all issues opening on or after December 1, 2023

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Shares will soon list in three days’ time after IPO closure Shares will soon list in three days’ time after IPO closure
SUMMARY
  • Sebi has reduced the timeline for IPOs from the current T+6 to T+3 cycle
  • Companies will have to list their shares in three days' time after closure of IPO bidding period
  • Shorter timeline will be introduced on voluntary basis for IPOs opening on or after Sep 1, it will be mandatory for all issues opening on or after Dec 1, 2023

In less than a month’s time, investors could see quick listing of companies post the closure of their initial public offer (IPO). 

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced that starting September 1, companies can list their shares in three days’ time after the IPO bidding period ends. Currently, companies get a period of six days to list their shares after the public issue closes for subscription. 

“Consequent to extensive consultation with the market participants and considering the public comments received pursuant to consultation paper… it has been decided to reduce the time taken for listing of specified securities after the closure of public issue to 3 working days (T+3 days) as against the present requirement of 6 working days (T+6 days); ‘T’ being issue closing date,” stated a Sebi circular issued on Wednesday. 

While the reduced timeline will be introduced on a voluntary basis for public issues opening on or after September 1, it will be mandatory for all issues opening on or after December 1, 2023. 

This assumes significance both from a company and an investor point of view. A reduced timeline means that investor money would be blocked for a shorter duration of time while for a company, a curtailed timeline would mean lesser risks with respect to market volatility and fluctuations. 

Incidentally, the latest Sebi move is part of the regulator’s overall attempts to lower the settlement timeline for various market segments.  

The secondary markets are already following a T+1 settlement cycle while mutual funds have also switched to a T+2 cycle. Further, Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch has clarified that the regulator along with various market participants is already deliberating on an instant settlement mechanism for the Indian stock markets. 
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 09, 2023, 9:52 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement