Stock market Holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed Tuesday on account of Dussehra

The Indian stock exchange will observe a public holiday on the account of Dussehra on Tuesday, October 24. The trading in equity markets, equity derivatives and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments will not happen for the day and will resume on Wednesday, October 25.

Along with the equity market, money markets and currency markets will remain closed on Tuesday, on account of Dussehra. However, commodity markets will be closed for the first half and trading will be open only in the evening session. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also remain closed for both morning and evening sessions for the day.

On Monday, BSE's 30-share pack Sensex tumbled 825 points, or 1.26 per cent, to end the session at 64,571.88. NSE's Nifty50 tumbled 261 points, or 1.34 per cent, to close at 19,281.75. Broader markets were under severe pain during the day as the BSE midcap index crashed about 3 per cent, while the BSE smallcap index tanked over 4 per cent.

Post the market holiday on Tuesday, the stock market will await the Q2 earnings from blue-chips likes Reliance Industries (RIL), Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance Company, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, NTPC and others.

It is the second festive holiday for the domestic market in the current month. Prior to this, the stock market observed a holiday on Gandhi Jayanti, earlier this month. In 2023, the total number of holidays in the stock market is 15, while markets were shut on 13 festival occasions in 2022.

As the festive season continues in India, a few more holidays are lined-up for stock markets, wherein investors will not be able to execute trade at Dalal Street. In the upcoming month, the stock markets will be closed for trading on November 14 on the account of Diwali-Balipratipada, and then again on November 27 for the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

