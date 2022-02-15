Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises over 150 pts, Nifty above 16,850; IT stocks shine

Good morning!

Here's a look at the latest updates of the market today!

10:00 am: Technical and Derivatives Report by Mr. Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd

On Monday, the Indian equity market started the day with a gap down amid the weakening in global markets. A strong sell-off was seen across the bourses, wherein the broader indices nosedived in the early trade and Nifty breached the psychological support of 17000 mark.

Gradually the selling aggravated, and the index plunged further to make a new low for the calendar year. Eventually, the benchmark index settled in red a tad below 16850 with a massive cut of over 3 percent.

Technically, no mercy was given to some of the key intermediate supports, and the throughout selling pressure has turned all the indicators on the bearish front. At present, the index is hovering just above the 200 SMA, any breach below the same could be seen as a sign of cautiousness. Although yesterday’s sell-off was unexpected for us, we must accept the fact that charts look distorted, and hence, the possibility of extended correction is very much on cards.

As far as levels are concerned, below 16800 there is no major support visible before December month low 16400, while on the flip side, the unfilled gap around 17100-17300 should serve as the potential resistance for the bulls. Even the volatility index India VIX has spiked up by 23 percent, indicating a rise in uncertainty in the market.

Considering yesterday’s breakdown we would have been convinced of further pain in the coming days. But since this has to do with geopolitical concerns and such issues are very sensitive as well as deceptive at times, we would take one step at a time. Hence, it is advisable to stay cautious and avoid aggressive bets until the global uncertainty comes to a halt.

9:16 am: Market opening

The benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday. Equity benchmark Sensex opened 367 points higher at 56,773.05 and Nifty jumped over 90 points to 16,933.25.

TCS and Wipro were the top gainers on Sensex, followed by Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, L&T and Infosys.

ICICI Bank and Dr Reddy were the only losers.

9:05 am: Pre-market comment by Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as trends on SGX nifty indicates a gap-up opening with 102 points gain. Asian benchmarks dropped on Tuesday as investors contemplated the implications of an imminent Russian invasion on Ukraine. The S&P 500 index closed modestly lower on Monday, largely recovering from a sharp sell-off, as the US plans to close its Kyiv embassy in Ukraine sent simmering geopolitical tensions to a boil.

CPI inflation jumps to 6.01% in January 2022, the highest in seven months. Also, Oil hit 7-year highs as the market fears Russian attack on Ukraine imminent. Deputy Governor said that banning cryptocurrency is the most advisable choice open to India. Crucial support for Nifty 50 is 16,800 while Nifty may face some resistance at 17,300.

8:45 am: Rupee update

The rupee slumped further by 24 paise to close at over a nine-week low of 75.60 against the US currency on Monday in line with deep losses in the stock markets and a stronger dollar as investors rushed for safe-haven assets amid geopolitical tensions.

Forex traders said a lackluster trend in domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.53 against the American dollar, and later witnessed an intra-day high of 75.37 and a low of 75.64 against the greenback.

8:40 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,253.70 crore on February 14, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,170.29 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:35 am: Global updates

The S&P 500 index closed modestly lower on Monday, largely recovering from a sharp sell-off, as US plans to close its Kyiv embassy in Ukraine sent simmering geopolitical tensions to a boil.

All three major US stock indexes dropped sharply after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the relocation of US diplomatic operations to western Ukraine, in a possible sign of an imminent Russian invasion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 171.89 points, or 0.49%, to 34,566.17; the S&P 500 lost 16.97 points, or 0.38%, at 4,401.67; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.24 points, or 0%, to 13,790.92.

In Asia, the Nikkei Weighted index was down 0.27 per cent and Hang Seng was trading 0.32 per cent lower. Shanghai Composite was up 0.25 per cent.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a positive note as SGX Nifty was up 75 points at 16,948.80.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Monday

Investors lost Rs 8.47 lakh crore in market wealth with the market cap of BSE-listed firms crashing to Rs 255.42 lakh crore against Rs 263.89 lakh crore mcap in the previous session.

Tata Steel, HDFC, SBI, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 5.49%.

TCS was the sole Sensex loser, rising 1.05% today.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices crashed 852 points and 1,190 points, respectively.