Anand Rathi Wealth, Bharti Hexacom, Cupid: Stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss

Anand Rathi Wealth | Hold | Resistance: Rs 2,170 | Support: Rs 2,000

Anand Rathi Wealth is facing resistance in the Rs 2,170–2,200 range, around its 50 SMA’s. The formation of multiple bearish candlestick patterns at this key resistance level suggests a temporary pause in momentum. Despite this price action, strong support is in place at Rs 2,020-2,000 zone. The overall outlook for the stock remains positive as long as it holds above these support levels. A breakout above Rs 2,200 could trigger further upside, potentially driving the stock towards the Rs 2,400 level.



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Bharti Hexacom | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 1,465 | Support: Rs 1,400

Based on the breakdown below Rs 1,465 with high-volume selling, Bharti Hexacom Ltd technical outlook remains weak. However, pullback in RSI from its oversold region may lead to near-term consolidation or sideways movement. However, the prevailing bearish momentum suggests a further decline towards Rs 1,350 levels is likely. Given this setup, investors are advised to refrain from premature buying and maintain a neutral or avoid stance until a clear, sustained base formation emerges.



Cupid | Buy on dips | Target Price: Rs 330 | Stop Loss: Rs 285

Cupid has recently delivered a falling trendline breakout, effectively turning this resistance zone into a strong support area. It continues to trade above all key moving averages, reinforcing the strength of the ongoing uptrend. The overall technical setup indicates the potential for further upside, with the next target seen in the Rs 330-335 range. A prudent strategy would be to consider buying on dips towards the Rs 298–302 zone with a stop loss placed below Rs 285 to maintain a favourable risk-reward profile as the uptrend remains intact.