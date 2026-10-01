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Anand Rathi Wealth, Bharti Hexacom, Cupid: Stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss

Anand Rathi Wealth, Bharti Hexacom, Cupid: Stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss

CUPID311.65(8.21%)

An analyst from YES Securities said that Cupid has delivered a falling trendline breakout, effectively turning this resistance zone into a strong support area.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 8:26 AM IST
Anand Rathi Wealth, Bharti Hexacom, Cupid: Stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop lossBased on the breakdown below Rs 1,465 with high-volume selling, Bharti Hexacom technical outlook remains weak, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark settled lower as the recovery fizzled out due to profit booking at the higher levels. Elevated bond yields and crude oil prices weighed on the market sentiments, adding to the cautious sentiments. The BSE Sensex declined 48.78 points, or 0.07 per cent, to end at 72,480.29, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 95.75 points, or 0.42 per cent, to settle at 22,620.45.

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Select buzzing stocks including Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Bharti Hexacom and Cupid Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Analyst at YES Securities has to say about these stocks for Thursday's trading session:

Anand Rathi Wealth | Hold | Resistance: Rs 2,170 | Support: Rs 2,000
Anand Rathi Wealth is facing resistance in the Rs 2,170–2,200 range, around its 50 SMA’s. The formation of multiple bearish candlestick patterns at this key resistance level suggests a temporary pause in momentum. Despite this price action, strong support is in place at Rs 2,020-2,000 zone. The overall outlook for the stock remains positive as long as it holds above these support levels. A breakout above Rs 2,200 could trigger further upside, potentially driving the stock towards the Rs 2,400 level.

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Bharti Hexacom | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 1,465 | Support: Rs 1,400
Based on the breakdown below Rs 1,465 with high-volume selling, Bharti Hexacom Ltd technical outlook remains weak. However, pullback in RSI from its oversold region may lead to near-term consolidation or sideways movement. However, the prevailing bearish momentum suggests a further decline towards Rs 1,350 levels is likely.  Given this setup, investors are advised to refrain from premature buying and maintain a neutral or avoid stance until a clear, sustained base formation emerges.

Cupid | Buy on dips | Target Price: Rs 330 | Stop Loss: Rs 285
Cupid has recently delivered a falling trendline breakout, effectively turning this resistance zone into a strong support area. It continues to trade above all key moving averages, reinforcing the strength of the ongoing uptrend. The overall technical setup indicates the potential for further upside, with the next target seen in the Rs 330-335 range. A prudent strategy would be to consider buying on dips towards the Rs 298–302 zone with a stop loss placed below Rs 285 to maintain a favourable risk-reward profile as the uptrend remains intact.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 1, 2026 8:26 AM IST
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