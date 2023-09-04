IRFC, RVNL, YES Bank, Vodafone Idea shares jump up to 13% amid high volumes

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC), YES Bank Ltd, Vodafone Idea, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Jio Financial Services Ltd jumped up to 13 per cent amid high volumes on NSE in Monday's trading session.

IRFC topped the volume chart on NSE. The stock surged 12.91 per cent at Rs 62.95, as 10,15,68,434 shares worth Rs 620.88 crore changed hands on the counter within the first 15 minutes of trade. YES Bank shares climbed 2.59 per cent to Rs 17.80. A total of 6,44,17,541 YES Bank shares worth Rs 113.76 crore changed hands so far.

Vodafone Idea shares advanced 1.50 per cent to Rs 10.15, as 5,26,54,388 shares worth Rs 53.60 crore changed hands. Shares of Jaiprakash Power gained 2.44 per cent to Rs 8.40. A total of 2,68,18,411 JP Power shares changed hands so far.

RVNL jumped 4.48 per cent to Rs 123.60. A total of 2,06,95,877 RVNL shares changed hands worth Rs 299.32 crore. Sulzon Energy rose 1.2 per cent to Rs 25.30 as 1,89,71,521 shares worth Rs 48.28 crore changed hands. JP Associates, Jio Financial Services (JFS), Reliance Power were among other stock that saw high volumes in Wednesday's trade.

In turnover terms too, IRFC led the chart, followed by RVNL and JFS. BHEL saw a turnover of Rs 253 crore while Tata Steel saw Rs 235 crore in turnover. MTAR Tec, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC Bank were among other stocks seeing high turnover in Monday's trade. These stocks gained up to 4 per cent.

