MRPL shares plunge 10% from day's high after fire breaks out at CHT unit

MRPL shares touched a day's high of Rs 180.75 before falling to a low of Rs 162.40, marking a 10.15% decline from the day's high. The stock later recovered some of its losses and closed at Rs 169.25, down 1.43% from the previous close of Rs 171.70.

The company said no major injuries had been reported in the incident. One person, who suffered a minor injury was shifted to hospital and was reported to be out of danger while receiving necessary medical attention.

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The incident involved the Cold Separator operating at high pressure in the Coker Hydrotreater Unit. MRPL said the situation was being closely monitored, with the safety of personnel and the facility being given the highest priority.

The company added that further verified information would be shared as it becomes available. The release did not provide details on the financial impact of the incident or any potential operational disruption.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) is a Schedule 'A' Miniratna Central Public Sector Enterprise primarily engaged in crude oil refining and petrochemical manufacturing