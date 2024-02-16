Page Industries, CAMS, BEML, Alkem, Akzo Nobel, ONGC, IRCON shares trade ex-dividend today

Page Industries Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS), BEML, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Akzo Nobel India Ltd, ONGC Ltd, IRCON International and about two dozen other stocks went ex-dividend on Friday.



Shares of Page Industries Ltd turned ex-dividend today. The franchise owner of innerwear brand Jockey, had announced an interim dividend of Rs 100 per share. Friday was also the record date for the purpose of determining eligible Page Industries shareholders. All eligible shareholders of Page Industries with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on March 8.

Disa India had announced an interim dividend of Rs q00 per share. It went ex-dividend today. It will also pay the dividend on March 7.

Akzo Nobel India, whose record date for dividend is today, announced an interim dividend of Rs 50 per share. This company will pay dividend on March 1. Alkem Laboratories, which announced an interim dividend of Rs 35, went ex-dividend today and would be paying the dividend on Mrch 10.

Sundaram Finance (Rs 14 per share), CAMS (Rs 12 per share), Torrent Power (Rs 12 per share), BEML (Rs 5 per share), ONGC (Rs 4 per share), Bajaj Consumer Care (Rs 3 per share), Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd (Rs 3.75 per share), Firstsource Solutions (Rs 3.5 per share) and IRCON International (Rs 1.80 per share) were among other stocks that went ex-dividend today.

