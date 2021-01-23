BT MindRush 2021: Here are the winners of 'India's Best CEOs'

Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani was named the 'Champion of Champions' at BusinessToday MindRush 2021. In 2020, Ambani built three sector-dominating businesses under RIL and cleaned off the conglomerate's debts by raising Rs 2.89 lakh crore. Ambani for a brief period of time was along among the top 10 richest billionaires in the world. While the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Former New Development Bank Chairman KV Kamath.
Every year BusinessToday Mindrush honours the best CEOs of India. This year the CEO awards were presented to executives in 18 different categories.
Here's a lowdown of the winners:
