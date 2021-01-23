BT MindRush 2021: Here are the winners of 'India's Best CEOs'

Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani was named the 'Champion of Champions' at BusinessToday MindRush 2021. In 2020, Ambani built three sector-dominating businesses under RIL and cleaned off the conglomerate's debts by raising Rs 2.89 lakh crore. Ambani for a brief period of time was along among the top 10 richest billionaires in the world. While the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Former New Development Bank Chairman KV Kamath.

Every year BusinessToday Mindrush honours the best CEOs of India. This year the CEO awards were presented to executives in 18 different categories.

Here's a lowdown of the winners:

Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani, 'Champion of Champions' Former NEW Development Bank Chairman KV Kamath, Lifetime Achievement Former HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri for Banking Avanti Feeds CMD Alluri Indra Kumar for Agriculture & Allied Havells India CMD Anil Rai Gupta for Consumer Durables SRF MD Ashish Bharat Ram for Emerging Company HCL Technologies CEO C Vijayakumar for IT & ITES Deepak Nitrite CMD DC Mehta for Chemicals NTPC CMD HM Gurdeep Singh for Power Shree Cement MD HM Bangur for Cement Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa for Large Company Escorts Group CMD Nikhil Nanda for Auto and Auto Ancillaries IPCA Laboratories CMD Premchand Godha for Pharma & Healthcare Bajaj Finance MD Rajeev Jain for Financial Services TCS MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan for Super Large Company Gujarat Gas MD Sanjeev Kumar for Oil & Gas Hindustan Unilever CMD Sanjiv Mehta for Medium Company Nestle India CMD Suresh Narayanan for FMCG

