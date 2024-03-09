BT MindRush 2024: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to honour India’s best CEOs; Sunil Bharti Mittal, Uday Kotak, Preetha Reddy, Sanjiv Puri & Amitabh Kant to attend

The much-awaited BT MindRush 2024 is all set to take place at Trident BKC in Mumbai on March 9, 2024, where Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs & Petroleum and Natural Gas Mr. Hardeep Singh Puri will honour winners of the BT-PwC India’s Best CEO ranking.

The event takes off from Business Today's Best CEOs issue – an annual compendium of top leaders from various sectors who are leading from the front amid challenging times and geopolitical scenarios. Chief Guest Hardeep Singh Puri will unveil the special issue at the event.

The Minister will also give away awards to over 20 winners belonging to different categories and sectors. The list includes three categories – Super Large (total income of Rs 1 lakh crore-plus); Mid-sized (Rs 10,000-50,000 crore); Emerging (Rs 1,000-10,000 crore) — and across sectors such as infrastructure & capital goods, natural resources, automobiles, BFSI, consumer goods, transport & logistics, clean energy and travel. The list is a mix of both private and public sector companies.

A Business Icon of the Year, a Lifetime Achievement Award and Impact Leader of the Year are also among the awards that will be given away on Saturday evening.

The evening will see India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and the stars of corporate India such as Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, Kotak Mahindra Bank Founder & Director Uday Kotak, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Executive Vice Chairperson Preetha Reddy, and ITC Ltd CMD Sanjiv Puri tackle pressing topics dominating the discourse in India Inc.

Mittal will address the gathering on ‘Leadership Talk: How to Turn Vision into Reality’, while Kotak will talk about ‘Building the Financial Institution of the Future’. Reddy will discuss ‘Reimagining Healthcare for a Healthier Bharat’, while Sanjiv Puri will talk about ‘Made in India: Building Sustainable Global Brands from India’. Other interesting sessions include those by India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on ‘Investing in the India Decade’.

In a session titled, ‘Expanding Horizons, Scaling New Heights’, the Union Minister will share his thoughts.

Top honchos Manoj Raghavan, CEO & MD, Tata Elxsi; Kushal N. Desai, CMD, APAR Industries; Sailesh C. Mehta, CMD, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation; and Patanjali G. Keswani, CMD, Lemon Tree Hotels, will discuss ‘India Inc’s Competitive Edge: How Resilience Fuels Growth’.

BT MindRush was started in 2013. Since then, the event has established itself as one of the most sought-after events in the Indian corporate calendar. The winners were based on BT-PwC India's Best CEOs ranking. The study used a robust methodology to assess the top 500 most valuable companies in the country by market capitalisation for growth in revenues, profits, EBITDA and total shareholder returns. After applying further stringent filters, the names of top 3 CEOs in each group - overall and sector-wise - were placed before the jury, who chose the final winners.

This year’s jury led by Uday Kotak, Founder & Chairman, Kotak Mahindra Bank, comprised Rajat Dhawan, Senior Managing Partner, McKinsey & Co in India, Ramnath Krishnan, MD, ICRA, R.M. Vishakha, MD & CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance and Amit Tandon, Founder & MD, Institutional Investor Advisory Services.