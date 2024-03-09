Business Today Mindrush & Best CEOs Awards honour India's business titans: See full list of winners

Celebrating excellence and innovation in the Indian corporate landscape, the Business Today Mindrush & Best CEOs Awards ceremony recently concluded with much pomp and fervour. Hosted by the India Today Group, the event serves as a pivotal platform for industry stalwarts, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to converge, exchange ideas, and recognise outstanding achievements in business leadership.

The annual event, known for its robust discussions on emerging trends and challenges in the business world, witnessed luminaries from various sectors coming together to share insights and experiences. Notably, the highlight of the occasion was the felicitation of the winners of the prestigious BT-PwC India's Best CEOs Survey, meticulously curated by a distinguished panel of industry experts.

Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, was hailed as the "Impact Leader of the Year", underscoring his significant contributions to India's economic growth and global stature. Dr Prathap C. Reddy, the visionary Founder Chairman of Apollo Hospitals, was bestowed with the "Lifetime Achievement Award" for his unparalleled dedication to healthcare and innovation.

The event also celebrated the achievements of business icons such as Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, who was honoured as the "Business Icon of the Year", symbolising resilience and visionary leadership in the face of challenges.

In a testament to the diverse spectrum of excellence in Indian business, winners were recognised across various sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, consumer goods, IT, energy, and more. Notable awardees included Kushal N. Desai, CMD of APAR Industries, Satyanarayana Chava, Founder & CEO of Laurus Labs, and Sunil Vachani, Executive Chairman of Dixon Technologies (India), among others.

The event also celebrated emerging companies and leaders who are shaping the future of Indian business landscape. Naresh Jalan, MD of Ramkrishna Forgings, and Pradeep Gaur, CMD of RVNL, were among the distinguished awardees representing emerging and PSU sectors, respectively.

The evening also witnessed recognition for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and resilience. Patanjali G. Keswani, CMD of Lemon Tree Hotels, was honoured as the "Resilient CEO", while K.P. Ramasamy, Chairman of KPR Mill, received the "Glocal CEO" award, highlighting their ability to navigate through challenges and drive global-local integration.

Additionally, special awards were conferred in categories such as "Best Deal" and "Unicorn", recognising exemplary achievements in deal-making and disruptive innovation. Debashis Chatterjee, CEO & MD of LTIMindtree, and Asish Mohapatra, Co-founder & CEO of OfBusiness, were among the deserving recipients of these accolades.

The event culminated with accolades for leaders of super large, large, and mid-sized companies, honouring their contributions to the growth and sustenance of their respective organisations. Satish Pai, MD of Hindalco Industries, Sanjiv Puri, CMD of ITC Ltd, and Abhyuday Jindal, MD of Jindal Stainless, were among the esteemed winners in these categories.

Full List

IMPACT LEADER OF THE YEAR

Amitabh Kant

India’s G20 Sherpa

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Dr Prathap C. Reddy

Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals

BUSINESS ICON OF THE YEAR

Sunil Bharti Mittal

Chairman, Bharti Enterprises

INFRASTRUCTURE & CAPITAL GOODS

Kushal N. Desai

CMD, APAR Industries

PHARMA & HEALTHCARE

Satyanarayana Chava

Founder & CEO, Laurus Labs

CONSUMER GOODS & DURABLES

Sunil Vachani

Executive Chairman, Dixon Technologies (India)

IT & ITES

Manoj Raghavan

CEO & MD, Tata Elxsi

ENERGY

Jinal Mehta

MD, Torrent Power

BROKERS, MUTUAL FUNDS & INSURANCE

Bhargav Dasgupta

Former CEO & MD, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co.

REAL ESTATE

Shishir Shrivastava

MD, The Phoenix Mills

FMCG

Varun Jaipuria

Executive Vice Chairman, Varun Beverages

EMERGING COMPANIES

Naresh Jalan

MD, Ramkrishna Forgings

PSU

Pradeep Gaur

CMD, RVNL

CLEAN ENERGY

Vneet S. Jaain

MD, Adani Green Energy

TRAVEL

Rajni Hasija

Former CMD, IRCTC

AUTO & AUTO ANCILLARIES

Vellayan Subbiah

Executive Vice Chairman, Tube Investments of India

NATURAL RESOURCES

Sailesh C. Mehta

CMD, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

TRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

Bharat K. Sheth

Dy Chairman & MD, The Great Eastern Shipping Company

CEMENT

K.C. Jhanwar

MD, UltraTech Cement

RESILIENT CEO

Patanjali G. Keswani

CMD, Lemon Tree Hotels

GLOCAL CEO

K.P. Ramasamy

Chairman, KPR Mill

BEST DEAL

Debashis Chatterjee

CEO & MD, LTIMindtree

UNICORN

Asish Mohapatra

Co-founder & CEO, OfBusiness

SUPER LARGE COMPANIES

Satish Pai

MD, Hindalco Industries

LARGE COMPANIES

Sanjiv Puri

CMD, ITC Ltd

MID-SIZED COMPANIES

Abhyuday Jindal

MD, Jindal Stainless