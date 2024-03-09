Business Today Mindrush & Best CEOs Awards honour India's business titans: See full list of winners

Celebrating excellence and innovation in the Indian corporate landscape, the Business Today Mindrush & Best CEOs Awards ceremony recently concluded with much pomp and fervour. Hosted by the India Today Group, the event serves as a pivotal platform for industry stalwarts, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to converge, exchange ideas, and recognise outstanding achievements in business leadership.
The annual event, known for its robust discussions on emerging trends and challenges in the business world, witnessed luminaries from various sectors coming together to share insights and experiences. Notably, the highlight of the occasion was the felicitation of the winners of the prestigious BT-PwC India's Best CEOs Survey, meticulously curated by a distinguished panel of industry experts.
Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, was hailed as the "Impact Leader of the Year", underscoring his significant contributions to India's economic growth and global stature. Dr Prathap C. Reddy, the visionary Founder Chairman of Apollo Hospitals, was bestowed with the "Lifetime Achievement Award" for his unparalleled dedication to healthcare and innovation.
The event also celebrated the achievements of business icons such as Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, who was honoured as the "Business Icon of the Year", symbolising resilience and visionary leadership in the face of challenges.
In a testament to the diverse spectrum of excellence in Indian business, winners were recognised across various sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, consumer goods, IT, energy, and more. Notable awardees included Kushal N. Desai, CMD of APAR Industries, Satyanarayana Chava, Founder & CEO of Laurus Labs, and Sunil Vachani, Executive Chairman of Dixon Technologies (India), among others.
The event also celebrated emerging companies and leaders who are shaping the future of Indian business landscape. Naresh Jalan, MD of Ramkrishna Forgings, and Pradeep Gaur, CMD of RVNL, were among the distinguished awardees representing emerging and PSU sectors, respectively.
The evening also witnessed recognition for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and resilience. Patanjali G. Keswani, CMD of Lemon Tree Hotels, was honoured as the "Resilient CEO", while K.P. Ramasamy, Chairman of KPR Mill, received the "Glocal CEO" award, highlighting their ability to navigate through challenges and drive global-local integration.
Additionally, special awards were conferred in categories such as "Best Deal" and "Unicorn", recognising exemplary achievements in deal-making and disruptive innovation. Debashis Chatterjee, CEO & MD of LTIMindtree, and Asish Mohapatra, Co-founder & CEO of OfBusiness, were among the deserving recipients of these accolades.
The event culminated with accolades for leaders of super large, large, and mid-sized companies, honouring their contributions to the growth and sustenance of their respective organisations. Satish Pai, MD of Hindalco Industries, Sanjiv Puri, CMD of ITC Ltd, and Abhyuday Jindal, MD of Jindal Stainless, were among the esteemed winners in these categories.
Full List
IMPACT LEADER OF THE YEAR
Amitabh Kant
India’s G20 Sherpa
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Dr Prathap C. Reddy
Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals
BUSINESS ICON OF THE YEAR
Sunil Bharti Mittal
Chairman, Bharti Enterprises
INFRASTRUCTURE & CAPITAL GOODS
Kushal N. Desai
CMD, APAR Industries
PHARMA & HEALTHCARE
Satyanarayana Chava
Founder & CEO, Laurus Labs
CONSUMER GOODS & DURABLES
Sunil Vachani
Executive Chairman, Dixon Technologies (India)
IT & ITES
Manoj Raghavan
CEO & MD, Tata Elxsi
ENERGY
Jinal Mehta
MD, Torrent Power
BROKERS, MUTUAL FUNDS & INSURANCE
Bhargav Dasgupta
Former CEO & MD, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co.
REAL ESTATE
Shishir Shrivastava
MD, The Phoenix Mills
FMCG
Varun Jaipuria
Executive Vice Chairman, Varun Beverages
EMERGING COMPANIES
Naresh Jalan
MD, Ramkrishna Forgings
PSU
Pradeep Gaur
CMD, RVNL
CLEAN ENERGY
Vneet S. Jaain
MD, Adani Green Energy
TRAVEL
Rajni Hasija
Former CMD, IRCTC
AUTO & AUTO ANCILLARIES
Vellayan Subbiah
Executive Vice Chairman, Tube Investments of India
NATURAL RESOURCES
Sailesh C. Mehta
CMD, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
TRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
Bharat K. Sheth
Dy Chairman & MD, The Great Eastern Shipping Company
CEMENT
K.C. Jhanwar
MD, UltraTech Cement
RESILIENT CEO
Patanjali G. Keswani
CMD, Lemon Tree Hotels
GLOCAL CEO
K.P. Ramasamy
Chairman, KPR Mill
BEST DEAL
Debashis Chatterjee
CEO & MD, LTIMindtree
UNICORN
Asish Mohapatra
Co-founder & CEO, OfBusiness
SUPER LARGE COMPANIES
Satish Pai
MD, Hindalco Industries
LARGE COMPANIES
Sanjiv Puri
CMD, ITC Ltd
MID-SIZED COMPANIES
Abhyuday Jindal
MD, Jindal Stainless
