BT MPW 2025: Where India's Most Powerful Women chart the future of business

Business Today’s MPW 2025 brings together India’s most influential women leaders for a power-packed evening of insight, finance, and leadership, celebrating those who redefine profit, purpose, and progress across industries. The stage is set for December 12 at NSE Atrium, Exchange Plaza, BKC, Mumbai.

Power in the business world takes many forms, at Business Today, we believe sustainable impact is fundamentally rooted in financial and strategic clarity.

This year, Business Today’s MPW 2025 convenes an extraordinary group of India's most influential women leaders including those from our data-identified list and other trailblazing voices for a power-packed evening of insight, finance, and leadership. It is a celebration of multifaceted achievement, honouring those who redefine profit, purpose, and progress.

Now in its 22nd edition and presented by the Uttar Pradesh Government, BT’s MPW Awards have long been a touchstone in India’s corporate calendar. Over the years, the summit has recognised women who do more than lead – they challenge assumptions, innovate, and build businesses that endure.

The 2025 ceremony, scheduled for Friday, December 12, will bring together some of the country’s most influential business voices under one roof. This year’s line-up reflects the remarkable breadth and depth of women’s leadership across sectors.

From market veterans such as Devina Mehra and Padmaja Ruparel, to technology and policy trailblazers like Sindhu Gangadharan, and legal and healthcare stalwarts Pallavi Shroff and Ameera Shah, the stage is set for an engaging, multi-layered dialogue. Adding to the diversity are new-age entrepreneurs and leaders including Ananya Birla, representing the spirit of innovation and resilience that defines the current business landscape.

The summit will go beyond celebration. It will dive into the forces shaping Indian enterprise today – from the turbulence and triumphs in finance, to the rapid reinvention of IT, to the emotional and operational complexities of taking legacy businesses forward. As women continue to break barriers, the conversations will also explore the difficult choices they confront as they negotiate ambition, leadership, and societal expectations.

Among the key voices headlining the panels are Praveena Rai, Salila Pande, Brahmani Nara, and Nandita Sinha – leaders who exemplify how profit, power, and purpose can converge to build lasting institutions.

With its strong roster of speakers, rich dialogue, and sharp thematic focus, BT MPW 2025 promises to offer not just inspiration but insight into what truly drives impact in today’s corporate India. This year, the message is clear that when women lead with financial clarity, the entire ecosystem moves forward.