Abakkus MF reaches ₹5,482 crore AUM, expands to over 1 lakh investors

Abakkus Mutual Fund has crossed a major milestone in its growth journey, surpassing ₹5,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) while also crossing 1 lakh unique investors, reflecting rising investor confidence and growing distribution reach.

The fund house announced that its total AUM stood at ₹5,482 crore as of May 8, 2026, with a base of 1,00,702 investors spread across 2,001 locations and 9,573 pin codes. The development comes less than six months after the fund house launched its first scheme in December 2025, indicating strong traction in a highly competitive mutual fund industry.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Can sector rotation drive better returns? ICICI Prudential has a strategy

Abakkus Mutual Fund's maiden equity offering in the flexi-cap category had earlier attracted significant investor interest. Its New Fund Offer (NFO) garnered ₹2,468 crore, providing an early indication of demand for the fund house’s investment approach. Currently, the company manages three schemes, including a flexi-cap fund, a small-cap fund and a liquid fund.

Founded by veteran market investor Sunil Singhania, Abakkus Mutual Fund has positioned itself around a research-led investment philosophy and a disciplined portfolio construction framework. According to the company, stock selection and portfolio building are guided by its proprietary MEETS framework and broader investment philosophy.

Commenting on the milestone, Vaibhav Chugh, CEO of Abakkus Mutual Fund, said crossing ₹5,000 crore AUM and more than one lakh investors in a short span was both encouraging and humbling.

Advertisement

He said the achievement reflects the trust placed by investors and distribution partners and added that the fund house remains focused on strengthening these relationships over the long term. Chugh also highlighted plans to expand market reach, deepen its partner network and build a diversified product bouquet for varying investment needs.

MUST READ: Where is mutual fund money going? Report reveals April’s biggest portfolio shifts

Sanjay Doshi, Head of Investments & Research at Abakkus Mutual Fund, said the growth journey has been supported by a focus on fundamentals, disciplined execution and a long-term investment approach. He noted that the fund house continues to emphasise research processes, risk management and disciplined portfolio construction while identifying businesses with sustainable growth potential.

Advertisement

The mutual fund industry in India has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years, driven by increasing retail participation, wider SIP adoption and greater awareness of market-linked investment products. New entrants have also been attempting to differentiate themselves through distinct investment styles and technology-led distribution models.

For Abakkus Mutual Fund, crossing the ₹5,000 crore mark and reaching one lakh investors represents an early but significant step as it seeks to establish a stronger presence in India's expanding mutual fund landscape.