Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches India’s first hybrid index fund combining equities, G-Secs; should do you get it?

Edelweiss Mutual Fund has launched what it calls India’s first hybrid index fund, offering investors exposure to both equities and government securities through a single passive product. The new fund, named Edelweiss Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8-13 Year G-Sec 70:30 Index Fund, aims to provide a rule-based allocation between growth-oriented equities and relatively stable sovereign debt.

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The fund follows the Nifty LargeMidcap250 Plus 8-13 Year G-Sec 70:30 Index and maintains a fixed asset mix of 70% equity and 30% government bonds. According to Edelweiss Mutual Fund, monthly rebalancing helps automatically restore the intended allocation, eliminating the need for investors to time markets or make tactical shifts.

The equity portion tracks the Nifty LargeMidcap250 Index, which consists of 250 companies spread across 100 large-cap and 150 mid-cap stocks and covers nearly 85% of India's free-float market capitalisation. The debt component tracks the Nifty 8-13 Year G-Sec Index, comprising sovereign securities with zero credit risk.

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The fund house said the strategy is designed to address three key investment decisions—asset allocation, selection and timing—through a rules-based approach. It also seeks to avoid risks such as style drift, duration drift and allocation timing risk.

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Historical data presented by Edelweiss shows that equity returns have been more volatile, while government securities have remained within a narrower range, providing a cushion during market downturns. Between 2011 and May 2026, equity delivered sub-10% three-year rolling returns only 14% of the time, while G-Secs generated returns in the 5-10% range during those periods, helping stabilise portfolios.

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The fund house highlighted that the Nifty LargeMidcap250 Index has outperformed the Nifty 50 by an average of 5.18 percentage points across three-, five- and ten-year periods. Average rolling returns for the LargeMidcap250 index stood at 14.5% over three years and 14.7% over five years, according to data cited in the presentation.

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On the debt side, the underlying 8-13-year G-Sec index had a yield-to-maturity of 7.04%, modified duration of 6.49 years and average maturity of 8.93 years as of May 2026. The strategy seeks to strike a balance between higher carry and lower interest-rate sensitivity compared with longer-duration bonds.

Edelweiss also said the hybrid index delivered better return per unit of risk than active hybrid fund categories and large-cap funds across multiple time horizons. The fund house attributed this to the shock-absorbing nature of government securities, systematic monthly rebalancing and lower costs associated with passive investing.

The launch comes amid rising investor interest in diversified and low-cost investment strategies that combine growth potential with portfolio stability.

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