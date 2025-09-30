ICICI MF just bought in : Should your fund look at Sammaan Capital next?

Sammaan Capital surged over 5% on Tuesday to hit an eight-month high of ₹160.75 on the NSE, continuing its strong upward trend. The housing finance stock has rallied 17% in just two sessions, boosted by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund’s bulk acquisition of over 4.3 million shares worth ₹66 crore, as per exchange data.

At 9:33 AM, the stock was trading 3% higher at ₹158.75. Combined volumes on the NSE and BSE stood at 30.82 million shares, amounting to 3.7% of the company’s total equity.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund picked up a 0.52% stake in the company at an average price of ₹151.95 per share via a bulk deal on September 29. The stock has gained 30% so far in September 2025, sharply outperforming the Nifty 50’s 1% rise.

Sammaan Capital is now trading at its highest level since January and inching closer to its 52-week high of ₹174, touched in December 2024.

The rally is also supported by sectoral momentum and upcoming corporate developments. On Monday, the company announced a board meeting scheduled for October 2 to evaluate fundraising options. The proposed raise could involve equity, debt, convertible securities, or a mix, via mechanisms like preferential issue, QIP, or private placement.

The company has benefited from being included in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment in late August, as well as from favorable policy shifts. The Reserve Bank of India’s updated co-lending framework — which now covers both priority and non-priority sector lending — has bolstered confidence in housing finance players.

Sammaan Capital, which focuses on housing and mortgage-backed lending, sees the regulatory update as a long-term positive. In its recent earnings call, it said the reforms enhance borrower transparency and asset classification standards.

Analysts remain bullish on the sector, which is projected to grow at a 24.1% CAGR through 2033, backed by urbanization, demographic tailwinds, and policy support.