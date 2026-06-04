International Mutual Funds: Emerging markets vs China vs global funds — Which strategy would fit your portfolio?

Indian investors looking to diversify beyond domestic equities increasingly have four popular international Fund of Funds (FoFs) to choose from: Edelweiss Emerging Markets Opportunities Equity Offshore Fund, Edelweiss Greater China Equity Offshore Fund, Axis Global Equity Alpha FoF, and Axis Greater China Equity FoF. While all provide overseas exposure, their investment strategies, geographical focus, and risk profiles differ significantly.
Emerging markets vs China vs developed markets
The Edelweiss Emerging Markets Opportunities Equity Offshore Fund offers the broadest diversification among the four schemes. Through JPMorgan's Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund, it invests across 17 emerging economies including China, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Brazil, Peru and Mexico.
By contrast, both Edelweiss Greater China Equity Offshore Fund and Axis Greater China Equity FoF are concentrated bets on the Greater China region, including China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. These funds are suitable for investors who believe Chinese equities and Taiwan's semiconductor ecosystem could outperform over the long term.
The Axis Global Equity Alpha FoF takes a different approach by investing predominantly in developed markets, especially the United States, giving investors exposure to global technology and innovation leaders.
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Portfolio exposure
The underlying holdings reveal the key difference between these funds.
Edelweiss Emerging Markets Opportunities Equity Offshore Fund
Top Holdings
TSMC
Tencent
Samsung Electronics
SK Hynix
Alibaba
Key Theme: A diversified mix of technology, financials, semiconductors and consumer businesses across emerging economies.
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Edelweiss Greater China Equity Offshore Fund
Top Holdings
TSMC
Tencent
Alibaba
PDD Holdings
HKEX
Key Theme: Technology-driven exposure to China's digital economy and Taiwan's semiconductor industry.
Axis Global Equity Alpha FoF
Top Holdings
NVIDIA
Alphabet
Microsoft
Broadcom
Meta Platforms
Key Theme: Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, software, digital advertising and developed-market growth.
Axis Greater China Equity FoF
Axis Greater China Equity FoF
Top Holdings (via Schroder ISF Greater China Fund)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)
Tencent Holdings
Alibaba Group
China Merchants Bank
Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX)
Key Theme: China's economic recovery, Taiwan semiconductor leadership, e-commerce growth, digital platforms, technology hardware, and Greater China consumer demand.
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Geographic allocation comparison
The diversification advantage clearly lies with the Emerging Markets and Global Equity strategies, while the China-focused funds are more concentrated.
Sector exposure comparison
Fund Dominant Sectors
Edelweiss Emerging Markets Financials, Semiconductors, Technology Hardware
Edelweiss Greater China Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary
Axis Global Equity Alpha Information Technology, Healthcare, Financials
Axis Greater China Technology, Consumer Cyclical, Industrials
Technology remains the common theme across all four funds, but the source of growth differs—AI-led US giants in the global fund versus semiconductor and digital platform companies in China and Taiwan-focused funds.
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Expense ratio comparison
Fund Expense Ratio
Axis Greater China FoF 0.40%
Axis Global Equity Alpha FoF 0.69%
Edelweiss Greater China Offshore 0.74%
Edelweiss Emerging Markets Offshore Varies based on underlying fund structure
Investors should also consider the total expense ratio, including fees charged by the underlying overseas fund.
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Which fund is suitable for whom?
For global diversification: Axis Global Equity Alpha FoF
For emerging market growth: Edelweiss Emerging Markets Opportunities Offshore Fund
For a China recovery play: Edelweiss Greater China Offshore Fund
For aggressive Greater China exposure: Axis Greater China Equity FoF
The Bottom Line
The choice ultimately depends on an investor's outlook. Those seeking exposure to AI, cloud computing and global innovation may prefer the Axis Global Equity Alpha FoF. Investors looking for broad-based emerging-market growth could consider the Edelweiss Emerging Markets fund. Meanwhile, investors willing to take higher risk in pursuit of a potential rebound in Chinese and Taiwanese equities may find the Greater China funds attractive.
As global investing gains traction among Indian investors, these offshore FoFs offer distinct routes to participate in opportunities beyond India's borders while complementing domestic equity allocations.
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