Small-Cap funds gain ₹7,768 cr, large-caps lose ₹1,322 cr: top stocks bought and sold in July

The strong inflow into small-cap funds came even as overall core equity mutual fund flows moderated. Net inflows into core equity schemes declined 14.8% month-on-month to ₹24,700 crore in July, from around ₹28,970 crore in June. This suggests that investors were not necessarily moving away from equities altogether but were changing where they allocated fresh money.

Mid-cap funds also continued to attract investors, recording ₹6,192 crore in inflows in July, compared with ₹6,090 crore in June, a marginal 1.7% increase.

Large-cap funds

Large-cap funds witnessed a significant change in investor flows. The category moved from a ₹2,067.5 crore inflow in June to a ₹1,322 crore outflow in July, representing a month-on-month swing of nearly ₹3,390 crore. It was the category's first monthly outflow since December 2023.

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Large & mid-cap funds also saw inflows decline 20.7% to ₹3,425 crore from ₹4,321 crore, while flexi-cap funds recorded ₹4,709 crore of inflows, down 10% from ₹5,231 crore in June. Focused fund inflows fell 42.6% to ₹642 crore.

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Small-Cap vs Large-Cap Fund Flows

Fund Category June 2026 July 2026 MoM Change Small-cap funds ₹5,602 Cr inflow ₹7,767.5 Cr inflow ↑ 38.7% Large-cap funds ₹2,067.5 Cr inflow ₹1,322 Cr outflow Sharp reversal Mid-cap funds ₹6,090.2 Cr inflow ₹6,192 Cr inflow ↑ 1.7% Large & Mid-cap funds ₹4,321 Cr inflow ₹3,425 Cr inflow ↓ 20.7% Flexi-cap funds ₹5,231 Cr inflow ₹4,709 Cr inflow ↓ 10.0% Focused funds ₹1,118 Cr inflow ₹642 Cr inflow ↓ 42.6%

What were small-cap funds buying and selling?

Data from the top 23 small-cap fund houses provide a closer look at how fund managers changed their portfolios between June and July 2026. The analysis showed ₹18,166 crore of net purchases, compared with ₹11,257 crore of net sales. Fund managers increased exposure to 322 stocks, while exposure was reduced in 180 stocks. There were also 88 fresh buys and 73 complete exits.

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Among the stocks where exposure increased, Pine Labs topped the list at ₹422 crore, followed by Union Bank of India at ₹410 crore, Adani Enterprises at ₹392 crore, Manappuram Finance at ₹332 crore and Sona BLW Precision Forgings at ₹273 crore.

The analysis also identified several fresh additions to small-cap fund portfolios. The largest fresh buys included Jubilant FoodWorks at ₹428 crore, Indo-MIM at ₹385 crore and Jio Financial Services at ₹371 crore. Other notable fresh purchases included Hexaware Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Belrise Industries.

July 2026: Small-cap vs Mid-cap vs Large-cap Funds

Category Average July Return Best Performer Best Return Worst Performer Worst Return Small-cap funds 0.81% Samco Small Cap Fund 3.49% HSBC Small Cap Fund -1.06% Mid-cap funds 1.34% Taurus Mid Cap Fund 7.28% HSBC Midcap Fund -1.23% Large-cap funds 1.90% Taurus Large Cap Fund 6.15% Samco Large Cap Fund -0.33%

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On the selling side, fund managers reduced exposure most sharply in Ather Energy at ₹752 crore, RBL Bank at ₹556 crore, MTAR Technologies at ₹266 crore, Apar Industries at ₹221 crore and Multi Commodity Exchange of India at ₹214 crore.

There were also complete exits from 73 stocks, involving ₹5,269 crore. Among the prominent names were Bharti Airtel at ₹444 crore, Anthem Biosciences at ₹255 crore and Dr Reddy's Laboratories at ₹198 crore.

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What top 23 Small-Cap Fund houses bought and sold

Stock Action Value Pine Labs Increased exposure ₹422 Cr Union Bank of India Increased exposure ₹410 Cr Adani Enterprises Increased exposure ₹392 Cr Manappuram Finance Increased exposure ₹332 Cr Sona BLW Precision Forgings Increased exposure ₹273 Cr Ather Energy Decreased exposure ₹752 Cr RBL Bank Decreased exposure ₹556 Cr MTAR Technologies Decreased exposure ₹266 Cr Apar Industries Decreased exposure ₹221 Cr MCX Decreased exposure ₹214 Cr

Finance sees the highest inflows

Sector-wise, small-cap fund managers deployed the most capital into Finance at ₹1,493 crore, followed by Industrial Manufacturing at ₹823 crore and Leisure Services at ₹765 crore. Banks attracted ₹726 crore, while Auto Components received ₹537 crore.

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On the other hand, Electrical Equipment recorded the highest net sector outflow at ₹871 crore, followed by Automobiles at ₹679 crore and Telecom Services at ₹438 crore. This indicates that the preference for small-cap funds was accompanied by considerable stock- and sector-level rotation rather than uniform buying across the segment.

For investors, July's numbers highlight stronger appetite for small-cap exposure, but the flows alone do not mean small-cap funds are automatically better than large-cap funds. Small-cap investing can involve higher volatility, making investment horizon, risk tolerance and portfolio allocation important considerations.

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