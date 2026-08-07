Nominee is not the owner: Who actually gets your mutual funds and bank balance after death?

A nominee is appointed to ensure that banks, mutual fund houses, insurers, and other financial institutions can transfer assets smoothly after the account holder's death. While the nominee can claim the funds from the institution, they do not automatically become the legal owner.

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If the deceased has left a valid Will, the assets must be distributed according to its provisions. For instance, if a person names a sibling as the nominee for a mutual fund but states in the Will that all investments should go to their spouse, the spouse will have the stronger legal claim over the assets.

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Who gets the money without a will?

If a person dies without leaving a Will, the distribution of their financial assets is governed by the applicable succession laws based on their personal or religious law. In such cases, legal heirs may need to produce documents such as a succession certificate, a legal heir certificate, a death certificate, and identity proofs before the assets can be transferred.

The process can become lengthy, especially when there are multiple legal heirs or no nominee has been registered.

Why nomination still matters

Although a nominee is not the final owner of the assets, nomination remains an important part of financial planning. It enables banks and mutual fund companies to process claims faster and prevents unnecessary delays in accessing funds. Without a nominee, legal heirs may face additional paperwork and longer waiting periods before receiving the money.

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Keep your will and nomination updated

Financial planners recommend reviewing nominations after major life events such as marriage, divorce, or the birth of a child. They also advise ensuring that nominations are consistent with the wishes mentioned in a valid Will. Having both updated nominations and a legally valid Will can help avoid disputes among family members and ensure that assets are distributed according to the account holder's intentions.