Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
mutual funds
Nominee is not the owner: Who actually gets your mutual funds and bank balance after death?

Nominee is not the owner: Who actually gets your mutual funds and bank balance after death?

A nominee is appointed to ensure that banks, mutual fund houses, insurers, and other financial institutions can transfer assets smoothly after the account holder's death

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 1:08 PM IST
Nominee is not the owner: Who actually gets your mutual funds and bank balance after death? Nominee is not the owner of MF or bank accounts after the holder’s death

Many people assume that the person named as a nominee in a bank account or mutual fund automatically becomes the owner of the money after the account holder's death. However, legal experts say that this is one of the most common misconceptions in estate planning. A nominee's role is primarily to receive the assets from the financial institution and facilitate their transfer. The actual ownership is decided by the deceased person's valid Will or, in the absence of one, by the applicable succession laws.

Advertisement

Nominee is a trustee, not the owner

A nominee is appointed to ensure that banks, mutual fund houses, insurers, and other financial institutions can transfer assets smoothly after the account holder's death. While the nominee can claim the funds from the institution, they do not automatically become the legal owner.

READ THIS: ITR filing 2026: Tax Audit Season is here -- businesses, professionals: Who needs audit this month?

If the deceased has left a valid Will, the assets must be distributed according to its provisions. For instance, if a person names a sibling as the nominee for a mutual fund but states in the Will that all investments should go to their spouse, the spouse will have the stronger legal claim over the assets.

Advertisement

Who gets the money without a will?

If a person dies without leaving a Will, the distribution of their financial assets is governed by the applicable succession laws based on their personal or religious law. In such cases, legal heirs may need to produce documents such as a succession certificate, a legal heir certificate, a death certificate, and identity proofs before the assets can be transferred.

The process can become lengthy, especially when there are multiple legal heirs or no nominee has been registered.

Why nomination still matters

Although a nominee is not the final owner of the assets, nomination remains an important part of financial planning. It enables banks and mutual fund companies to process claims faster and prevents unnecessary delays in accessing funds. Without a nominee, legal heirs may face additional paperwork and longer waiting periods before receiving the money.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Exiting mutual funds may get cheaper as SEBI cuts maximum exit load cap to 3%

Keep your will and nomination updated

Financial planners recommend reviewing nominations after major life events such as marriage, divorce, or the birth of a child. They also advise ensuring that nominations are consistent with the wishes mentioned in a valid Will. Having both updated nominations and a legally valid Will can help avoid disputes among family members and ensure that assets are distributed according to the account holder's intentions.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 7, 2026 1:08 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more