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Exiting mutual funds may get cheaper as SEBI cuts maximum exit load cap to 3%

Exiting mutual funds may get cheaper as SEBI cuts maximum exit load cap to 3%

SEBI has reduced the maximum exit load that mutual funds can levy from 5% to 3% under the new Mutual Funds Regulations, 2026, marking one of the key regulatory changes in its overhauled rulebook for the industry. The revision is part of a broader framework that seeks to simplify mutual fund regulations, strengthen investor protection and improve ease of doing business as India's mutual fund industry continues to expand.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 8:50 AM IST
Exiting mutual funds may get cheaper as SEBI cuts maximum exit load cap to 3%Exit load is the fee charged when investors redeem mutual fund units within a specified period. Under the new regulations, SEBI has lowered the maximum exit load from 5% to 3%.

Investors redeeming mutual fund units may face lower exit charges under a new regulatory framework introduced by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). As part of the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 2026, the market regulator has reduced the maximum exit load that an Asset Management Company (AMC) can levy from 5% to 3%, according to its Annual Report 2025-26.

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The change forms part of a broader overhaul of the mutual fund rulebook, with SEBI replacing the nearly three-decade-old Mutual Funds Regulations, 1996 with a new, consolidated framework aimed at simplifying regulations while strengthening investor protection, governance standards and ease of doing business.

Exit load ceiling cut

Exit load is the charge imposed by a mutual fund when an investor redeems units within a specified period. Under the new regulations, SEBI has capped this charge at 3%, compared with the earlier maximum limit of 5%.

The Annual Report identifies the reduction as one of the key regulatory changes introduced through the new Mutual Funds Regulations, 2026. However, it does not specify when individual schemes will implement the revised ceiling or whether existing scheme documents will need to be updated before the change takes effect.

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Regulatory overhaul

According to SEBI, the Mutual Funds Regulations, 2026 comprise 16 chapters and 334 regulations, replacing the earlier 1996 framework after a comprehensive review. The regulator said the revised regulations adopt a more principle-based approach, consolidating several circulars, guidelines and operational instructions into a single rulebook.

The report states that the objective is to simplify the regulatory architecture while continuing to strengthen governance standards, improve risk management practices and enhance investor protection. The overhaul is also intended to make compliance easier for asset management companies by reducing duplication and bringing various regulatory provisions under one framework.

Mutual Fund reforms

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The reduction in the exit load ceiling is among several reforms highlighted by SEBI during FY2025-26. The regulator also operationalised the framework for Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs), rationalised incentives for distributors to promote mutual fund penetration beyond the top 30 cities, discontinued transaction charges and removed 52 reporting requirements for asset management companies as part of its ease-of-doing-business initiative.

SEBI also introduced incentives for onboarding first-time women investors and refined the distributor incentive structure to encourage wider retail participation in mutual funds while streamlining operational requirements for the industry.

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Industry continues to expand

The regulatory changes come at a time when India's mutual fund industry continues to witness robust growth. According to the Annual Report, average assets under management (AUM) increased 12.2% to ₹73.7 lakh crore in FY2025-26, while the number of unique investors rose 13.2% to 6.1 crore. The report also notes that Tier III cities now account for 55% of mutual fund investors, reflecting the industry's expanding reach beyond metropolitan centres.

Retail participation through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) also remained strong. Active SIP accounts climbed to 10.45 crore, while average monthly SIP contributions rose 25.8% to a record ₹16,413 crore, underscoring the growing preference for disciplined, long-term investing among households.

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While the Annual Report identifies the reduction in the maximum exit load from 5% to 3% as a significant regulatory change, it does not elaborate on the rationale for the revision or quantify its expected impact on investors. Instead, it presents the measure as part of SEBI's broader effort to modernise the mutual fund regulatory framework through the new Mutual Funds Regulations, 2026.

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Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 7, 2026 8:50 AM IST
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