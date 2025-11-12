Business Today
Robinhood charges for speed, India gives it free: Nithin Kamath drops a brutal reality check

The Robinhood model, while profitable, reveals a larger gap in infrastructure, and how fintechs monetize around it. Where Indian startups focus on efficiency, U.S. platforms are monetizing friction.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 12, 2025 9:11 AM IST
Robinhood charges for speed, India gives it free: Nithin Kamath drops a brutal reality checkRobinhood’s instant withdrawal fee may be a smart business move—but it also highlights just how much India’s fintech rails have redefined user expectations, and how far the U.S. has to go.

What if your broker made $100 million—just from letting people take their own money out faster? That’s exactly what Robinhood is on track to do, thanks to its 1.75% fee on instant withdrawals. And to Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath, it’s both a masterclass in monetization, and a sign of just how broken the U.S. banking system still is.

In a LinkedIn post, Kamath shared his reaction after discovering that Robinhood could generate $150 million (~₹1,300 crore) in revenue this year from just one feature: instant withdrawals. With processing costs of around $35–40 million, that’s a clean $100 million profit—no trading, no advisory, just moving money faster.

“I’m still shocked that people pay 1.75% on an instant withdrawal transaction,” Kamath wrote. “This really shows how broken the US banking system is.” Despite being a tech-forward market, the U.S. in 2025 still doesn’t have a true instant payments backbone like UPI—most transfers take 1–3 days.

In contrast, Kamath pointed to India’s radically different approach:

“We don’t charge Zerodha clients for deposits (thanks to UPI) or instant withdrawals. We’ve processed over ₹50,000 crore in instant withdrawals in less than 2 years—at zero cost.”

The Robinhood model, while profitable, reveals a larger gap in infrastructure—and how fintechs monetize around it. Where Indian startups focus on efficiency, U.S. platforms are monetizing friction. Kamath noted that Indian founders often look at these non-core revenue streams—loans, insurance, payments—with envy, but few manage to crack them.

And while Robinhood customers pay up for speed, Indian users have come to expect real-time, zero-cost transfers as standard. “It just shows how far behind India is compared to the US,” Kamath said—not in tech, but in what customers are willing to pay for.

 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 12, 2025 9:11 AM IST
