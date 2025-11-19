Rs 1,000 SIP turns into Rs 1.13 cr: This fund by Nippon India 30-year compounding story stuns investors

Nippon India Vision Large & Mid Cap Fund, one of India’s oldest actively managed equity schemes, continues to demonstrate the power of long-term compounding. Launched on October 8, 1995, the fund has established a strong legacy of wealth creation—especially for disciplined SIP investors. According to the latest factsheet, a simple monthly SIP of Rs 1,000, initiated at launch, would have grown into an astonishing Rs 1.13 crore by October 31, 2025. Over 30 years, the total amount invested would have been just Rs 3.6 lakh, translating into an exceptional SIP CAGR of 18.44%.

This compounding milestone underscores the fund’s consistency across multiple market cycles—dotcom boom and bust, the 2008 global financial crisis, the 2020 COVID crash, and the post-pandemic bull market. The long-term SIP outcome highlights not just performance but the fund’s ability to reward patient investors irrespective of market volatility.

As of November 18, 2025, the fund’s NAV stands at Rs 1,509.23, while its assets under management have increased to Rs 6,690.47 crore, reflecting steady investor confidence. The scheme is benchmarked against the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 TRI and is managed by Aishwarya Deepak Agrawal, who has overseen the fund since June 2021.

Performance across cycles

The fund delivered total returns of 6.03% in 2025, following robust performances of 25.41% in 2024 and 34.25% in 2023. Historically, annual returns have ranged from a high of 41.39% in 2017 to a decline of –16.86% in 2018, reflecting the inherent cyclicality of large & mid-cap investing. Despite occasional underperformance versus its benchmark, the fund has consistently shown strong risk-adjusted returns, supported by a Sharpe ratio of 1.04, outperforming the benchmark’s 0.71.

Risk metrics further indicate an active yet balanced approach. With a standard deviation of 12.94 versus the index’s 12.80 and a beta of 0.97, the fund mirrors market movements while maintaining scope for alpha generation. An R-squared of 0.93 suggests high index correlation, typical for diversified large & mid-cap funds.

Portfolio positioning

The portfolio is diversified across 79 stocks, maintaining a healthy bias toward large-cap leaders. Financials (25.29%), consumer discretionary (19.10%), and industrials (15.34%) form the core sectors. Top holdings include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries, reflecting a focus on market-dominant businesses with stable earnings visibility. Select mid-cap exposure—such as FSN E-Commerce and Eternal Technologies—adds calibrated growth potential.

The fund also maintains reasonable valuations, with a P/E of 30.47 and P/B of 4.36, while its portfolio companies have delivered 22.77% earnings growth over three years, reinforcing long-term return potential.

Returns

Nippon India Vision Large & Mid Cap Fund has delivered steady performance across timeframes, supported by a diversified large- and mid-cap portfolio. The fund’s 1-year return stands at 6.03%, reflecting a moderate 2025 market environment. Over longer horizons, performance strengthens significantly, with 3-year CAGR of around 21% driven by strong gains in 2023 and 2024. The 5-year CAGR of nearly 20% highlights consistent compounding across market cycles. Six-month returns are estimated at 3–4%, in line with NAV stability this year. Overall, the fund demonstrates durable long-term wealth creation despite short-term volatility.

Time Period Estimated Return Basis

6 Months 3–4% Interpolated from 2025 YTD (6.03%)

1 Year 6.03% 2025 total return

3 Years ~21% CAGR 2023–2025 returns

5 Years ~20% CAGR 2021–2025 returns

Suitability

With an exit load of 1% for redemptions within 12 months, and lower costs under the direct plan (1.22%), the fund suits investors with a minimum 5–7-year horizon seeking a blend of stability from large caps and growth from mid caps.

The 30-year SIP journey demonstrates the fund’s core strength: unwavering long-term compounding that rewards patience, discipline, and consistency.

Peer performance

Large and Mid Cap funds have shown a clear leadership trend over recent months, with Quant Mutual Fund dominating across all major timeframes. Based on the latest dataset, Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund and Quant Momentum Fund have emerged as the strongest performers in 6-month, 1-year, and 3-year periods, reflecting their aggressive, momentum-driven strategy.

Over 6 months, Quant Large & Mid Cap delivered 13.15%, while the Momentum Fund surged 12.87%. The outperformance becomes even more striking over 1 year, with Quant Momentum posting an impressive 44.49% return. In the longer 3-year and 5-year horizons, Quant Large & Mid Cap continues to lead with a 23.24% and 22.27% CAGR, respectively.

Motilal Oswal and Axis funds also feature strongly over 5 years, indicating consistent compounding. Overall, the category displays a mix of momentum-driven and quality-biased performers, providing investors with varied strategies across timeframes.

Time Period | Rank | Fund Name | Return (%)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

6 Months | 1 | Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund – Direct Plan | 13.15

| 2 | Quant Momentum Fund – Direct Plan | 12.87

| 3 | HSBC Large & Mid Cap Fund – Direct Plan | 10.79

1 Year | 1 | Quant Momentum Fund – Direct Plan | 44.49

| 2 | Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund – Direct Plan | 33.04

| 3 | Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap – Direct | 22.75

3 Years | 1 | Quant Momentum Fund – Direct Plan | 28.26

| 2 | Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund – Direct Plan | 23.24

| 3 | Baroda BNP Paribas Large & Mid Cap | 22.64

5 Years | 1 | Quant Large & Mid Cap Fund – Direct Plan | 22.27

| 2 | Motilal Oswal Large & Midcap – Direct | 20.88

| 3 | Axis Large & Mid Cap – Direct | 20.88