Jio IPO: Which mutual funds bet big, and where did your SIP money go?

SBI Focused Fund leads mutual fund allocations

SBI Focused Fund received ₹315 crore, accounting for 3.88% of the reported anchor allocation. Its allocation was substantially higher than that of the next two schemes, HDFC Flexi Cap Fund at ₹132.43 crore and HDFC Large Cap Fund at ₹126.33 crore.

ICICI Prudential also featured prominently, with four schemes—Aggressive Hybrid Fund, Balanced Advantage Fund, Multi-Asset Fund and Value Fund—receiving ₹82 crore each, while ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund received ₹41 crore.

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The allocations span multiple investment strategies, including focused, flexi-cap, large-cap, hybrid, multi-asset and tax-saving funds. This indicates that participation was not confined to a single category of equity-oriented schemes.

What does this mean for mutual fund investors?

A mutual fund’s participation in an IPO does not automatically make the stock a suitable investment for every investor. Fund managers assess a company’s growth prospects, valuation, risk and potential contribution to portfolio returns, while also considering the scheme’s mandate and investment limits.

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The Jio IPO attracted strong demand, with the ₹30,213-crore issue subscribed 22.19 times overall and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion subscribed 70.55 times. Its listing premium has added to investor interest, but the subsequent performance of the stock will depend on business fundamentals and the valuation investors are willing to pay.

MUST READ: SBI Focused Fund gets ₹315 cr in Jio IPO anchor allocation: What investors should know about the scheme

Jio’s growth prospects include its large subscriber base, rising average revenue per user (ARPU), expanding home broadband business and investments in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and enterprise services. However, the company’s ability to convert these opportunities into sustained earnings growth will be important in determining long-term shareholder returns.

For mutual fund investors, the key question is not simply whether their fund bought Jio shares, but how much the investment represents of the scheme’s overall portfolio and whether the stock’s risk-return profile remains appropriate.

What should mutual fund investors watch after Jio’s listing?

Jio Platforms’ 21.4% listing premium has brought its growth prospects and valuation into focus. The company’s ability to increase average revenue per user (ARPU), expand its home broadband business and monetise investments in artificial intelligence and enterprise services will be important in determining whether it can sustain earnings growth.

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Jio reported FY26 revenue of ₹1,46,885 crore and adjusted profit after tax of ₹30,046 crore, while its EBITDA margin remained close to 50%. Its ARPU stood at ₹216 in the June quarter, with average monthly data consumption reaching 43.7 GB per user. These metrics provide important context for investors assessing the company’s growth potential.

However, strong business prospects do not automatically translate into attractive stock returns at every valuation. Geojit valued Jio at around 15 times FY26 enterprise value to EBITDA at the upper IPO price of ₹1,119, while Religare Broking estimated its valuation at 11.6 times FY28 EV/EBITDA at the issue price.

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