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Jio IPO: Which mutual funds bet big, and where did your SIP money go?

Jio IPO: Which mutual funds bet big, and where did your SIP money go?

Jio Platforms’ ₹30,213-crore IPO listed at a 21.4% premium on October 28, delivering an initial gain of ₹240 per share to IPO allottees. Mutual funds received ₹2,784.96 crore in shares, with SBI Focused Fund emerging as the biggest investor at ₹315 crore.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 2:43 PM IST
Jio IPO: Which mutual funds bet big, and where did your SIP money go?SBI Focused Fund led the allocations with ₹315 crore (3.88% of the anchor allocation), followed by HDFC Flexi Cap Fund at ₹132.43 crore and HDFC Large Cap Fund at ₹126.33 crore.

Jio Platforms made a strong stock market debut on October 28, listing at ₹1,359 on the NSE, a premium of 21.4% over its issue price of ₹1,119. While IPO allottees gained ₹240 per share at listing, the allocation data also reveals how mutual funds deployed thousands of crores in the country’s largest public issue.

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Mutual funds received shares worth ₹2,784.96 crore across 95 schemes listed in the allocation data, accounting for 34.34% of the reported anchor allocation. SBI Focused Fund emerged as the biggest investor, securing ₹315 crore, followed by HDFC Flexi Cap Fund and HDFC Large Cap Fund. For investors contributing through systematic investment plans (SIPs), these allocations offer a glimpse into how fund managers evaluate and participate in major public offerings.

SBI Focused Fund leads mutual fund allocations

SBI Focused Fund received ₹315 crore, accounting for 3.88% of the reported anchor allocation. Its allocation was substantially higher than that of the next two schemes, HDFC Flexi Cap Fund at ₹132.43 crore and HDFC Large Cap Fund at ₹126.33 crore.

ICICI Prudential also featured prominently, with four schemes—Aggressive Hybrid Fund, Balanced Advantage Fund, Multi-Asset Fund and Value Fund—receiving ₹82 crore each, while ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund received ₹41 crore.

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The allocations span multiple investment strategies, including focused, flexi-cap, large-cap, hybrid, multi-asset and tax-saving funds. This indicates that participation was not confined to a single category of equity-oriented schemes.

What does this mean for mutual fund investors?

A mutual fund’s participation in an IPO does not automatically make the stock a suitable investment for every investor. Fund managers assess a company’s growth prospects, valuation, risk and potential contribution to portfolio returns, while also considering the scheme’s mandate and investment limits.

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The Jio IPO attracted strong demand, with the ₹30,213-crore issue subscribed 22.19 times overall and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion subscribed 70.55 times. Its listing premium has added to investor interest, but the subsequent performance of the stock will depend on business fundamentals and the valuation investors are willing to pay.

MUST READ: SBI Focused Fund gets ₹315 cr in Jio IPO anchor allocation: What investors should know about the scheme

Jio’s growth prospects include its large subscriber base, rising average revenue per user (ARPU), expanding home broadband business and investments in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and enterprise services. However, the company’s ability to convert these opportunities into sustained earnings growth will be important in determining long-term shareholder returns.

For mutual fund investors, the key question is not simply whether their fund bought Jio shares, but how much the investment represents of the scheme’s overall portfolio and whether the stock’s risk-return profile remains appropriate.

What should mutual fund investors watch after Jio’s listing?

Jio Platforms’ 21.4% listing premium has brought its growth prospects and valuation into focus. The company’s ability to increase average revenue per user (ARPU), expand its home broadband business and monetise investments in artificial intelligence and enterprise services will be important in determining whether it can sustain earnings growth.

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Jio reported FY26 revenue of ₹1,46,885 crore and adjusted profit after tax of ₹30,046 crore, while its EBITDA margin remained close to 50%. Its ARPU stood at ₹216 in the June quarter, with average monthly data consumption reaching 43.7 GB per user. These metrics provide important context for investors assessing the company’s growth potential.

However, strong business prospects do not automatically translate into attractive stock returns at every valuation. Geojit valued Jio at around 15 times FY26 enterprise value to EBITDA at the upper IPO price of ₹1,119, while Religare Broking estimated its valuation at 11.6 times FY28 EV/EBITDA at the issue price.

DO READ: Jio Platforms shares listing: Telecom major lists at 21% premium; surpasses Bharti Airtel in mcap

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 1:50 PM IST
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