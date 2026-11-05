Nifty trading at 18% discount to 10-year average: Is it time to invest in large-cap mutual funds?

Why are large caps looking attractive?

Indian equities witnessed significant selling pressure in September, with the Nifty 50 declining 6.1% to 22,620, marking its second consecutive monthly fall.

The correction was driven by elevated crude oil prices, rising global bond yields, geopolitical tensions and persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows.

FIIs withdrew $4.1 billion from Indian equities during September, while domestic institutional investors invested approximately $8 billion, cushioning the decline.

However, corporate earnings expectations offer some optimism. Nifty 50 earnings are projected to grow 27% year-on-year in Q2FY27, potentially marking the strongest quarterly growth in 17 quarters.

MUST READ: JioBlackRock MF folios jump 261%: Can new fund houses challenge established AMCs?

Should investors shift towards large-cap funds?

Advertisement

Motilal Oswal Private Wealth has increased its preferred allocation to Hybrid and Large Cap strategies to 50%, while reducing Mid and Small Cap exposure to 40%. The remaining 10% allocation continues to be directed towards Global Equities.

The shift reflects relatively reasonable large-cap valuations, while small-cap stocks continue to trade at elevated valuations despite the broader market correction.

Ashish Shanker, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth, said: "Indian equities therefore appear to be at a ‘Yellow Signal’ - not a reason to stop, but a signal to proceed with greater caution."

For mutual fund investors, this suggests reviewing existing exposure rather than making aggressive portfolio changes. Investors heavily concentrated in mid- and small-cap funds could consider rebalancing towards large-cap or diversified equity funds, depending on their risk appetite and investment horizon.

Advertisement

Nifty valuations and Motilal Oswal's investment outlook

Parameter Details Nifty 50 forward P/E 17.2x 10-year average forward P/E 20.9x Discount to historical average Approximately 18% Nifty 50 September decline 6.1% Nifty 50 September closing level 22,620 Expected Q2FY27 earnings growth 27% YoY FII outflows in September $4.1 billion DII inflows in September $8 billion Hybrid and Large Cap allocation 50% Mid and Small Cap allocation 40% Global Equities allocation 10% Equity market outlook Neutral Preferred investment approach Staggered equity deployment

ALSO READ: Jio IPO: Which mutual funds bet big, and where did your SIP money go?

Why staggered investing matters

Despite attractive valuations, the report maintains a Neutral stance on equities, citing elevated crude prices, global bond yields and geopolitical uncertainty.

Sandipan Roy, CIO, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth, said the opportunity increasingly lies in positioning portfolios with discipline rather than making broad-based allocation calls.

The wealth manager recommends staggered equity deployment, allowing investors to spread purchases across different market levels instead of committing large amounts immediately.

For long-term investors, continuing systematic investment plans (SIPs) in large-cap funds may offer a disciplined way to participate in potential earnings recovery while managing market-timing risks.

Advertisement

However, cheaper valuations do not guarantee immediate gains, and investors should align allocations with their financial goals and risk tolerance.

DO READ: BT Explainer | Mutual fund direct plans to become default on AMC apps from Nov 1