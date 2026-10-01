September market crash: These flexi-cap funds limited losses better than peers; do you own any?

Against this backdrop, all the flexi-cap funds in the September 2026 snapshot recorded negative monthly returns. Some schemes, however, cushioned the fall better than the broader market.

These flexi-cap funds fell the least

Taurus Flexi Cap Fund recorded the smallest decline among the funds tracked, falling 0.67% in September. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund followed with a 2.14% decline, while 360 ONE Flexicap Fund fell 2.25%.

Unifi Flexi Cap Fund and Quant Flexi Cap Fund recorded monthly declines of 2.28% and 2.33%, respectively.

Flexi-cap fund September 2026 return Taurus Flexi Cap Fund -0.67% Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund -2.14% 360 ONE Flexicap Fund -2.25% Unifi Flexi Cap Fund -2.28% Quant Flexi Cap Fund -2.33%

The Nifty 500 TRI declined 5.85% during September. The five schemes therefore registered smaller monthly declines than the benchmark, although monthly performance alone does not indicate longer-term outcomes.

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The difference also highlights how portfolio positioning can influence returns during a market correction. Flexi-cap funds can allocate across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks, but their exposure and stock selection can vary.

A fund that falls less may have benefited from lower exposure to segments or sectors facing greater selling pressure. Such positioning can produce different outcomes when market leadership changes.

September 2026 performance of flexi-cap funds

Fund September 2026 return Taurus Flexi Cap Fund -0.67% Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund -2.14% 360 ONE Flexicap Fund -2.25% Unifi Flexi Cap Fund -2.28% Quant Flexi Cap Fund -2.33% Alphagrep Flexi Cap Fund -2.49% Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund -2.50% ITI Flexi Cap Fund -3.36% Navi Flexi Cap Fund -3.77% JM Flexicap Fund -4.09% Mirae Asset Flexi Cap Fund -4.18% Old Bridge Flexi Cap Fund -4.26% TrustMF Flexi Cap Fund -4.37% Capitalmind Flexi Cap Fund -4.51% SBI Flexicap Fund -4.65% HSBC Flexi Cap Fund -4.68% Helios Flexi Cap Fund -4.71% Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap Fund -4.77% Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund -4.97% Tata Flexi Cap Fund -5.06% NJ Flexi Cap Fund -5.07% JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund -5.15% Sundaram Flexicap Fund -5.17% PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund -5.25% Axis Flexi Cap Fund -5.28% Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund -5.28% Union Flexi Cap Fund -5.28% A Bakkus Flexi Cap Fund -5.34% Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund -5.43% Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund -5.53% Kotak Flexicap Fund -5.73% WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund -5.75% Shriram Flexi Cap Fund -5.79% HDFC Flexi Cap Fund -5.84% Samco Flexi Cap Fund -5.86% Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund -5.92% Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund -5.96% DSP Flexi Cap Fund -6.13% ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund -6.20% Canara Robeco Flexicap Fund -6.25% Baroda BNP Paribas Flexi Cap Fund -6.32% UTI - Flexi Cap Fund -6.49% Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund -6.60% The Wealth Company Flexi Cap Fund -6.65% Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund -6.80% LIC MF Flexi Cap Fund -7.85%

Source: FinAlpha. Data for August 31–September 30, 2026

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Foreign selling adds pressure

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew ₹25,662 crore from Indian equities through the secondary market in September, ending a two-month buying streak. However, they invested ₹8,551 crore through the primary market, showing continued participation in new issuances.

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Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), meanwhile, provided a significant counterweight, investing ₹52,617 crore during September.

The market capitalisation of NSE-listed companies stood at around ₹467 lakh crore at the end of September, compared with ₹469 lakh crore in June. It was nearly 14% above the ₹410 lakh crore recorded in March 2026.

IT stocks among major laggards

The market decline was broad-based, with all sectoral indices ending September in the red. The Nifty IT index fell nearly 12%, while Bajaj Finserv and Infosys declined 14.3% and 12.3%, respectively.

Rising US Treasury yields and crude oil prices added to concerns over valuations and foreign flows. The US 10-year Treasury yield remained around 5.25%, adding to global valuation pressures.

For flexi-cap investors, the September data highlights the variation in performance even within the same fund category. Portfolio allocation, sector exposure and stock selection can produce different outcomes during a correction.

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Investors will now track second-quarter earnings, crude prices, FPI flows and RBI monetary policy, along with geopolitical developments, tariffs and festive-season demand. The September return should therefore be viewed alongside longer-term performance, portfolio composition and risk levels, rather than in isolation.

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