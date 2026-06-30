Should investors shift from aggressive hybrid funds to balanced hybrid funds now? Sankaran Naren explains why

With equity markets trading near record levels even as global uncertainties persist, investors are increasingly looking for strategies that can balance growth with downside protection. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund believes the answer may lie in a balanced hybrid fund, where equity and debt receive nearly equal weight instead of the equity-heavy allocation seen in aggressive hybrid funds.

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The asset management company has launched the ICICI Prudential Balanced Hybrid Fund, with the New Fund Offer (NFO) open from June 30 to July 14. The scheme will invest between 40% and 60% each in equity and debt, with no allocation to arbitrage. The allocation will be actively managed depending on valuations, earnings outlook and bond yields.

Speaking on the launch, Sankaran Naren, Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer at ICICI Prudential AMC, said the balanced allocation is designed for the current market environment.

"ICICI Prudential Balanced Hybrid Fund is designed to strike a suitable balance between equity and debt allocation, with each receiving an allocation of 40-60% of the portfolio, basis prevailing market conditions. We believe this balanced approach is well placed to navigate the current environment while supporting both income generation and long-term wealth creation for investors," he said.

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Why balance matters now

Aggressive hybrid funds typically invest 65-80% of their assets in equities and 20-35% in debt. Balanced hybrid funds, on the other hand, maintain a more even allocation of 40-60% in both asset classes, offering greater flexibility to increase debt exposure when equity valuations appear expensive or market risks rise.

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That distinction becomes particularly relevant in an environment marked by geopolitical tensions, uncertain global growth, changing interest rate expectations and elevated domestic equity valuations.

According to ICICI Prudential, equity remains the primary driver of long-term wealth creation but is inherently volatile. Debt, meanwhile, provides relatively stable returns and can cushion portfolios during periods of market correction. Combining the two asset classes allows investors to benefit from their different market cycles rather than relying solely on one source of returns.

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The fund house has also highlighted historical data showing that a hypothetical 50:50 equity-debt portfolio experienced smaller losses during major equity market declines while delivering higher long-term returns than debt alone in normal market conditions. While past performance is no guarantee of future returns, the data underscores the diversification benefit of maintaining balanced exposure across asset classes.

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Should investors switch?

Whether investors should move from aggressive hybrid funds to balanced hybrid funds depends largely on their financial goals and risk appetite rather than market timing alone.

Investors with long investment horizons and the ability to tolerate significant volatility may still prefer aggressive hybrid funds because of their higher equity allocation. However, those approaching financial goals, seeking more stable portfolio behaviour or concerned about sharp market corrections may find balanced hybrid funds more suitable.

ICICI Prudential Balanced Hybrid Fund: Key Details

Particulars Details Fund name ICICI Prudential Balanced Hybrid Fund Fund type Open-ended Balanced Hybrid Scheme NFO opens June 30, 2026 NFO closes July 14, 2026 Investment objective Capital appreciation and income through investments in equity and debt instruments Equity allocation 40%–60% Debt & money market allocation 40%–60% Arbitrage exposure Not permitted Equity strategy Active investing across market capitalisations and sectors Debt strategy Invests across duration, AAA-rated bonds, government securities (G-Secs) and credit opportunities Portfolio review Periodically based on valuations, earnings outlook and bond yields Minimum investment ₹500 (and multiples of Re. 1 thereafter) Plans available Direct Plan and Regular Plan Benchmark CRISIL Hybrid 50+50 – Moderate Index Fund managers Roshan Chutkey, Manish Banthia and Akhil Kakkar Suitable for Investors seeking a balance between long-term capital growth and relatively lower portfolio volatility

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The new ICICI Prudential scheme will actively invest across market capitalisations and sectors on the equity side, while the debt portfolio will span government securities, AAA-rated bonds, duration opportunities and credit instruments. Allocation between equity and debt will be reviewed periodically based on prevailing market conditions rather than maintained at a fixed ratio.

For investors who are uncomfortable taking an all-equity approach but still want long-term capital appreciation, balanced hybrid funds could offer a middle path—one that aims to participate in market gains while reducing the impact of volatility through disciplined diversification.

Balanced Hybrid Fund vs Aggressive Hybrid Fund

Feature Balanced Hybrid Fund Aggressive Hybrid Fund Equity allocation 40%–60% 65%–80% Debt allocation 40%–60% 20%–35% Risk level Moderate Moderately High to High Return potential Moderate to High Higher over the long term Downside protection Better due to higher debt allocation Lower during sharp market corrections Suitable for Investors seeking a balance between growth and stability Investors with higher risk appetite and longer investment horizon Portfolio strategy Dynamic allocation between equity and debt based on market conditions Equity-focused with limited debt allocation Volatility Lower than aggressive hybrid funds Higher because of greater equity exposure Ideal investment horizon 3–5 years or more 5 years or more Best suited for Conservative to moderate investors and those nearing financial goals Long-term wealth creators comfortable with market volatility

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