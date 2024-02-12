scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Mutual Funds
Sundaram picks Franklin's Anand Radhakrishnan to manage its assets worth Rs 71,000 crore

Feedback

Sundaram picks Franklin's Anand Radhakrishnan to manage its assets worth Rs 71,000 crore

Radhakrishnan, who was the MD & CIO at Franklin Templeton India, will replace Sunil Subramaniam who is likely to step down by July.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Radhakrishnan, who was the MD & CIO at Franklin Templeton India, will replace Sunil Subramaniam who is likely to step down by July.  Radhakrishnan, who was the MD & CIO at Franklin Templeton India, will replace Sunil Subramaniam who is likely to step down by July. 

Sundaram Asset Management has picked Anand Radhakrishnan as CEO. Radhakrishnan returns to the firm after 8 years. 

Radhakrishnan, who was the MD & CIO at Franklin Templeton India, will replace Sunil Subramaniam who is likely to step down by July. 

Subramaniam, 62, steps down after 19 years in Sundaram Mutual.

Sundaram Asset Management, with assets over Rs 71,000 crore, maintains a robust retail focus and offers a diverse range of funds to cater to investor preferences.

During his tenure Subramaniam had handled various roles including Vice-President (Retail Distribution), Executive Director (Sales and Marketing), Director (Sales and Global Operations), Deputy CEO and CEO before being elevated to his current role as Managing Director. Sunil is also on the Board of Directors of Sundaram Asset Management Singapore Pte Ltd.

Sundaram Services Direct Growth
  • Very High Risk
  • Equity
  • Equity - Other
VIEW DETAIL
NAV as on 2025-03-25
Price per unit of the scheme.
₹ 33.7177
0.43 %1 Day Change
14.29 %
Minimum Investment
₹100
Expense Ratio
0.78%
Published on: Feb 12, 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement