Sundaram picks Franklin's Anand Radhakrishnan to manage its assets worth Rs 71,000 crore

Sundaram Asset Management has picked Anand Radhakrishnan as CEO. Radhakrishnan returns to the firm after 8 years.

Radhakrishnan, who was the MD & CIO at Franklin Templeton India, will replace Sunil Subramaniam who is likely to step down by July.

Subramaniam, 62, steps down after 19 years in Sundaram Mutual.

Sundaram Asset Management, with assets over Rs 71,000 crore, maintains a robust retail focus and offers a diverse range of funds to cater to investor preferences.

During his tenure Subramaniam had handled various roles including Vice-President (Retail Distribution), Executive Director (Sales and Marketing), Director (Sales and Global Operations), Deputy CEO and CEO before being elevated to his current role as Managing Director. Sunil is also on the Board of Directors of Sundaram Asset Management Singapore Pte Ltd.