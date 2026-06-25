Swiggy's delivery partners can now turn their earnings into investments, one ride at a time. The on-demand convenience platform said on Tuesday it has partnered with Zerodha Fund House to let delivery partners invest a part of their earnings into mutual funds directly through its rider app, with investments starting from as little as Rs 100.

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How it works

Delivery partners can start investing directly through the Swiggy Rider App, with no need to navigate a separate investment platform or process outside the existing ecosystem.

Riders invest directly in Zerodha Fund House schemes and can manage those investments through Zerodha's WhatsApp channel. The use cases the companies are positioning this around include building an emergency fund, saving toward a new two-wheeler, planning for children's education, and working toward broader family financial goals.

The entry point has been deliberately set low; investments start at just Rs 100, making it accessible to workers who may never have invested in a mutual fund before.

What the companies are saying

Saurav Goyal, Swiggy's Senior Vice President for Driver and Delivery Org, framed the partnership as part of a broader push to extend financial tools to gig workers. "With this partnership with Zerodha Fund House, we are making it easier for our delivery partners to invest their earnings and, in turn, become financially independent as well as invest for their future. This is another step towards giving every partner access to financial tools that are designed for them," he said.

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Zerodha Fund House CEO Vishal Jain pointed to the specific challenge gig workers face when it comes to saving consistently. "For millions of gig workers, building long-term savings can be difficult when incomes are earned and spent in short cycles. A Swiggy delivery partner can now save a part of their weekly earnings into a mutual fund in a few taps and withdraw it whenever they need," he said, describing the tie-up as another example of how technology can make investing simple and accessible.

(With inputs from PTI)