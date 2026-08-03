Tax revamp likely for Foreign Eligible Investment Funds

In a move that could significantly enhance the attractiveness of India’s fund management system for offshore funds, the government is likely to introduce a revamped tax framework that would enable such funds to avail tax exemption on their global income.
According to sources, this framework is likely to be introduced through the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 that will be tabled in Parliament this week. While the main objective of the Bill is to replace the Ordinance promulgated on June 5 to exempt foreign institutional investors from withholding tax on investments in government securities, sources said the Bill also includes more tax related amendments aimed to increase the attractiveness of India for foreign investors and boost domestic manufacturing.