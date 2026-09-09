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Want to invest beyond India? Waterfield launches two GIFT City funds for global exposure

Want to invest beyond India? Waterfield launches two GIFT City funds for global exposure

Both funds will use an active, research-driven investment approach.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 4:04 PM IST
Want to invest beyond India? Waterfield launches two GIFT City funds for global exposureThe funds have been set up in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) and will operate in foreign currency. (AI generated image)

Indian investors looking to diversify beyond the domestic market now have another route to global assets.

Wealth advisory firm Waterfield Advisors has launched two outbound Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) from GIFT City, targeting investors who want international exposure through a pooled investment structure.

The two funds, the Waterfield Global Opportunity Fund and the Waterfield Global Fixed Income Fund, will invest across different parts of the global market. The first will look at international equities, commodities and global themes, while the second will focus on fixed-income assets.

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Both funds will use an active, research-driven investment approach.

What will the two funds invest in?

The Waterfield Global Opportunity Fund is designed to spread investments across international equities, commodities and other global themes. It will not be tied to one country or a single investment idea.

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The Waterfield Global Fixed Income Fund, meanwhile, will focus on global debt markets and fixed-income assets.

The aim, Waterfield said, is to help investors build international exposure alongside their existing Indian portfolios rather than replace their domestic investments.

The funds have been set up in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) and will operate in foreign currency. They will also have independent custody and third-party administration, according to the company.

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Why look beyond India?

Waterfield said India accounts for around 3% of global equity market capitalisation. This means investors with portfolios concentrated entirely in Indian assets may also be heavily exposed to a single market and currency.

The firm pointed to areas such as semiconductors, AI infrastructure, aerospace and global pharmaceuticals, where investment opportunities are available across overseas markets.

Waterfield has recommended a minimum 10% allocation to global assets for family-office portfolios, with the allocation to be rebalanced periodically.

How can Indians invest overseas?

Indian residents already have the option of investing overseas directly under the Reserve Bank of India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). The scheme allows individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year, subject to applicable regulations.

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Waterfield's GIFT City funds offer a different approach. Instead of opening individual overseas brokerage accounts and selecting investments themselves, investors can access global assets through a pooled investment vehicle.

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Soumya Rajan, founder and CEO of Waterfield Advisors, said the funds were launched in response to clients seeking access to global markets while retaining a structured investment and governance framework.

Riddhiman Jain, managing director and head of investment strategy and solutions at Waterfield Advisors, said the funds are intended to provide Indian investors with access to global diversification through a structured investment vehicle.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 9, 2026 4:04 PM IST
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