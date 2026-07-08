What ₹10,000 monthly SIP would have grown to in these top-performing mutual funds

A disciplined Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) can create substantial wealth over time, particularly when invested in mutual funds that deliver consistently high returns across market cycles. Data from Value Research as of July 3, 2026, shows that several equity mutual funds have generated SIP returns of over 18% annually over the past 10 years, underlining the power of long-term investing.

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Assuming an investor contributed ₹10,000 every month for 10 years (total investment of ₹12 lakh), the wealth created in some of these top-performing funds would have been significantly higher than the invested amount. The calculations below are illustrative estimates based on the reported 10-year SIP returns and assume monthly compounding.

₹12 lakh investment to ₹40 lakh

Among the funds analysed, Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund delivered the highest 10-year SIP return of 22.84%. At this rate, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 over 10 years would have grown to around ₹40.1 lakh, more than tripling the invested capital.

Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund, with a 10-year SIP return of 22.37%, would have turned the same ₹12 lakh investment into approximately ₹39.1 lakh.

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Similarly, Invesco India Mid Cap Fund, which posted a 10-year SIP return of 22.32%, would have created an estimated corpus of ₹39 lakh.

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Mid-cap and thematic funds dominate

The list is dominated by mid-cap and thematic funds, reflecting their strong performance during India's long-term economic expansion.

DSP India T.I.G.E.R. Fund and LIC MF Infrastructure Fund, both with 10-year SIP returns of 21.74%, would have grown a ₹10,000 monthly SIP into nearly ₹37.8 lakh.

Union Small Cap Fund, delivering 20.23%, would have accumulated about ₹34.9 lakh, while HSBC Midcap Fund, with 19.44%, would have generated roughly ₹33.4 lakh.

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Among tax-saving schemes, Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund stood out. Its 18.75% 10-year SIP return translates into an estimated corpus of ₹32.2 lakh, while also offering tax benefits under Section 80C, subject to applicable tax rules.

Estimated value of a ₹10,000 monthly SIP over 10 years

Fund 10-Year SIP Return Estimated Corpus Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund 22.84% ₹40.1 lakh Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund 22.37% ₹39.1 lakh Invesco India Mid Cap Fund 22.32% ₹39.0 lakh DSP India T.I.G.E.R. Fund 21.74% ₹37.8 lakh LIC MF Infrastructure Fund 21.74% ₹37.8 lakh Union Small Cap Fund 20.23% ₹34.9 lakh HSBC Midcap Fund 19.44% ₹33.4 lakh Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund 18.75% ₹32.2 lakh



Illustrative estimates based on reported 10-year SIP returns with monthly investments of ₹10,000. Actual returns may vary.

SIPs reward patience, not timing

The figures demonstrate how regular investing can harness the power of compounding. Unlike lump-sum investing, SIPs average purchase costs across market highs and lows, helping investors stay disciplined during volatile periods.

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However, financial planners caution against selecting funds solely based on historical returns. Investors should also assess the fund's investment strategy, portfolio quality, risk profile, expense ratio and suitability for their financial goals. Sectoral and thematic funds, despite delivering impressive long-term returns, can be more volatile than diversified equity funds.

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The broader takeaway is that time in the market matters more than timing the market. A consistent ₹10,000 monthly SIP, coupled with a long investment horizon, has the potential to create meaningful wealth—provided investors remain invested through market cycles and maintain a diversified portfolio.

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