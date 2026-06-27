Rs 1 crore, Rs 2 crore or Rs 10 crore? Here's how MF SIPs, PPF, gold, FDs stack up

Building a large investment corpus is less about making one big investment and more about staying invested consistently over long periods. Whether the goal is ₹1 crore, ₹2 crore or even ₹10 crore, the asset you choose plays a crucial role in determining how much you need to invest and how long it will take to get there.

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While equity mutual funds through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have historically delivered higher long-term returns, traditional options such as Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Fixed Deposits (FDs) continue to attract conservative investors seeking predictable returns.

Why compounding matters

The difference between these investment avenues lies in the power of compounding. SIPs and PPF rely on regular contributions that compound over time, whereas FDs generally grow a lump-sum investment through compound interest.

The future value of a SIP depends on the monthly investment, expected rate of return and investment tenure. PPF follows a similar compounding principle but allows a maximum annual contribution of ₹1.5 lakh and currently offers 7.1% annual interest. Fixed deposits, on the other hand, use compound interest on a one-time principal amount, with maturity depending on the deposit amount, interest rate and tenure.

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How long does it take to build ₹1 crore?

Assuming a 12% annual return, a monthly SIP of ₹5,000 can accumulate around ₹1.01 crore in about 25.5 years. The investor contributes only ₹15.3 lakh, while compounding generates nearly ₹85.7 lakh in gains.

At a 10% annual return, investing the same ₹5,000 every month in gold can build approximately ₹1.03 crore in 29 years.

For investors preferring guaranteed returns, investing ₹60,000 annually in PPF at 7.1% would require around 37 years to build a corpus of approximately ₹1.05 crore.

What about Fixed Deposits?

Unlike SIPs or PPF, FDs require a lump-sum investment upfront. Assuming a 7.5% annual interest rate compounded quarterly, here's the approximate amount needed to achieve different wealth targets over 25 years.

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Target Corpus Approximate Initial FD Investment Interest Earned

₹1 crore ₹16.4 lakh ₹83.6 lakh

₹2 crore ₹32.8 lakh ₹1.67 crore

₹10 crore ₹1.64 crore ₹8.36 crore

Calculations assume 7.5% annual interest compounded quarterly for 25 years. Actual maturity values may vary depending on the bank and compounding frequency.

Comparing different wealth goals

As the target corpus increases, so does the investment required. However, higher-return assets reduce the contribution needed because compounding works harder over long periods.

Target Corpus SIP (12% return) Gold SIP (10%) PPF (7.1%) FD (7.5%) ₹1 crore ₹5,000/month for 25.5 years ₹5,000/month for 29 years ₹60,000/year for 37 years ₹16.4 lakh lump sum (25 years) ₹2 crore Roughly ₹10,000/month for 25.5 years* Around ₹10,000/month for 29 years* Not possible with the current annual contribution limit in 37 years ₹32.8 lakh lump sum (25 years) ₹10 crore Roughly ₹50,000/month for 25.5 years* Around ₹50,000/month for 29 years* Not feasible under current PPF contribution limits ₹1.64 crore lump sum (25 years)

*Illustrative estimates assuming the same return and investment period.

Financial planners say investors should select products based on their risk tolerance rather than returns alone. While SIPs have historically generated higher long-term wealth, FDs and PPF provide stability and capital protection. A diversified portfolio combining growth-oriented and fixed-income assets can help investors balance risk while steadily working towards ambitious financial goals.