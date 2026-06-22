₹25k monthly SIP vs Post Office RD for 5 years: Which is better? Here's what ChatGPT suggests

For many investors, the choice between a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in mutual funds and a Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD) boils down to one question: should you prioritize higher return potential or guaranteed returns?

To find out, we asked ChatGPT which option is better for someone investing ₹25,000 every month for five years. The answer: it depends. While SIPs have the potential to deliver higher returns, Post Office RDs may suit conservative investors who value certainty and stability.

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How much can ₹25,000 a month grow in five years?

If an investor puts ₹25,000 every month into either option for five years, the total amount invested comes to ₹15 lakh.

Assuming annual returns of 12%, a SIP in equity mutual funds could generate estimated gains of around ₹5.62 lakh, taking the total corpus to approximately ₹20.62 lakh at the end of five years.

In comparison, a Post Office RD currently offering 6.7% interest would grow the same ₹15 lakh investment into a corpus of around ₹17.85 lakh.

In other words, the SIP could potentially generate nearly ₹2.77 lakh more than the RD over the same period.

What does ChatGPT recommend?

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According to ChatGPT, there is no universally "better" option. The right choice depends on an investor's risk tolerance and financial objectives.

For those who want guaranteed returns and do not wish to worry about stock market fluctuations, a Post Office RD may be the more suitable choice. Since it is backed by the government, investors know exactly how much money they will receive at maturity.

On the other hand, investors who can tolerate short-term market volatility and are aiming for higher wealth creation may find SIPs more attractive.

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However, ChatGPT also points out that mutual fund returns are market-linked and not guaranteed. Actual returns can be higher or lower than the assumed 12%.

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Why is the difference not dramatic over five years

Although SIPs are known for their long-term wealth creation potential, the gap between SIP and RD returns over a five-year period is not very large.

This is because the power of compounding becomes more pronounced over longer periods. In the initial years, the advantage of equity investing is relatively limited.

As a result, conservative investors with a short- to medium-term horizon may find the safety and predictability of a Post Office RD appealing.

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Safety versus growth

ChatGPT's recommendation can be summed up in a simple rule:

Choose a Post Office RD if capital protection and fixed returns are your priorities.

Choose a SIP if you are comfortable with market risks and want the potential for higher returns.

For investors with a five-year horizon, the decision should not be based solely on which option delivers a slightly bigger corpus. Instead, it should reflect their financial goals, income stability and ability to handle market volatility.

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