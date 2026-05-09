Which AMCs are winning in 2026? These fund houses are quietly pulling ahead

India’s mutual fund landscape is witnessing a clear shift in leadership in 2026, with a handful of fund houses steadily outperforming peers across categories through stronger risk-adjusted returns, disciplined portfolio construction and consistent alpha generation.

A latest quantitative study tracking actively managed equity schemes shows that AMCs such as WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund and Bandhan Mutual Fund are quietly emerging as standout performers in an increasingly competitive market.

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The analysis, based on data as of May 6, 2026, evaluated mutual funds using key performance indicators including Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, Beta, Alpha, Information Ratio and R-Squared, apart from trailing returns. Unlike traditional rankings that focus only on raw performance, the study prioritised consistency, downside protection and risk-adjusted returns.

Midcap and small-cap funds

One of the strongest themes emerging from the study is the continued dominance of mid-cap and small-cap funds over large-cap categories.

Bandhan Small Cap Fund delivered the highest 3-year return at 32.74%, making it one of the strongest-performing schemes in the dataset. Other small-cap funds such as ITI Small Cap Fund and Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund also generated returns above 27%.

The mid-cap category showed similar strength. WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund emerged as one of the top-performing schemes with a 3-year return of 28.21%, while Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund and ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund also ranked strongly on both return and risk-adjusted parameters.

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The trend indicates that broader market segments continue to remain the biggest alpha generators in the current market cycle.

WhiteOak Capital gains

Among all AMCs, WhiteOak Capital’s growing presence across multiple categories stood out prominently in the study.

The AMC featured among shortlisted outperformers in:

Flexi Cap

Mid Cap

Large Cap segments

Its Mid Cap Fund reported:

28.21% 3-year return

Sharpe Ratio of 1.15

Alpha of 5.37

Meanwhile, WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund also ranked strongly on risk-adjusted metrics, suggesting the AMC’s investment framework is delivering across market capitalisations.

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Industry observers say WhiteOak’s growing consistency is helping it emerge from being a relatively newer player to a serious contender among actively managed equity funds.

HDFC and ICICI Prudential Funds

While newer AMCs are gaining momentum, established fund houses continue to hold their ground through stable portfolio construction and lower volatility.

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund and HDFC Focused Fund scored well across Sharpe Ratio and Sortino Ratio metrics, indicating relatively stronger downside management despite market swings.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund also maintained a strong presence across categories including:

Flexi Cap

Focused

Large & Mid Cap

Mid Cap

Value funds

ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund particularly stood out for balanced market-cap allocation, diversified holdings and stable beta levels.

The data suggests that consistency and portfolio discipline are becoming increasingly important differentiators for investors in 2026.

Large-cap funds

The study also highlights the widening performance gap between large-cap funds and broader market categories.

Most large-cap schemes generated 3-year returns in the 14%–17% range, significantly lower than:

Mid-cap funds at 25%–28%

Small-cap funds at 27%–33%

This reflects the ongoing market trend where alpha generation is shifting toward mid-sized and smaller companies amid improving domestic growth conditions and rising retail participation.

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Risk-adjusted returns

Another major takeaway from the study is the growing importance of risk-adjusted investing among mutual fund investors in 2026. Rather than focusing only on headline returns, investors are increasingly evaluating parameters such as Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, Information Ratio, Alpha and Beta to identify schemes capable of delivering sustainable returns with relatively controlled volatility. The data also showed that apart from the top-performing AMCs, fund houses such as DSP Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund and Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund demonstrated strong performance in select categories, particularly across value, multi-cap and mid-cap segments.